News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 14 2018 - 16:12

Russian Hospital Torched After Anti-Corruption Investigation

YouTube

A hooded man set fire to the front door a hospital near Moscow late on Thursday, hours after opposition leader Alexei Navalny released an investigative report about alleged corruption at the facility. 

Surveillance camera footage posted online showed a man in a hoodie setting a bag ablaze at the entry of the Central District Hospital in the town of Yegorievsk before running away. Earlier that day, a Youtube channel run by Navalny’s staff had aired a segment accusing the hospital of massively overcharging customers for subsidized medication and burial services.

On Friday, the state-run TASS news agency reported that police had opened a criminal investigation into the arson. 

“It has been established that an unknown man entered the hospital, put a bag near the front door of the main entrance, set it on fire and disappeared,” local police told the agency.

The state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported that no one had been injured in the fire.

Commenting on the event, Alexei Navalny posted on Twitter that he believed the fire was purposely set to prevent a further audit of the hospital. 

“At the Yegorievsk hospital...about which we filmed a report, they decided that only a fire would save them from an audit and set fire to their local hospital,” the oppositionist said.

Detained Russian General Earns $700K Behind Bars, Media Reports
News
Nov. 14 2018
Detained Russian General Earns $700K Behind Bars, Media Reports
Russian State Nuclear Firm Contractor Caught Handing Bribe in Crimea
News
Nov. 19 2018
Russian State Nuclear Firm Contractor Caught Handing Bribe in Crimea
Over $150M Embezzled in Construction of Russia’s Far East Spaceport — Prosecutors
News
Nov. 20 2018
Over $150M Embezzled in Construction of Russia’s Far East Spaceport — Prosecutors


Latest news

Our Air Quality is Better Than in Paris, Mayor of Smog-Hit Siberian City Tells Protesters
Meanwhile…
Dec. 14 2018
Our Air Quality is Better Than in Paris, Mayor of Smog-Hit Siberian City Tells Protesters
Russia Unexpectedly Hikes Interest Rate as Inflation Risks Mount
News
Dec. 14 2018
Russia Unexpectedly Hikes Interest Rate as Inflation Risks Mount
Russia Moves to Raise Legal Drinking Age to 21
News
Dec. 14 2018
Russia Moves to Raise Legal Drinking Age to 21

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Investigated After Flaunting 'Gucci' Lifestyle on Instagram

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Apologizes for Gucci Photos, Says He Was Fighting for Freedom

Meanwhile…

Russian State Channel Apologizes for Passing Belarussian as a Ukrainian Opponent of Maidan

Meanwhile…

Ex-Science Teachers Busted in Breaking Bad-Style Drug Lab in Russia

News

U.S. Rules Out Military Response to Russia-Ukraine Naval Escalation, Official Says

Sign up for our weekly newsletter