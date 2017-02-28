Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
21 seconds ago Russian High Schooler Designs More Effective Arm Brace Using 3D Printing
1 hour ago Moscow Plans to Renovate the Bridge Where Boris Nemtsov Was Murdered
2 hours ago Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million
Russia
Navalny's Support Base Grows as Recognition Spreads Across Russia
Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Congress Is Preparing an ‘Economic Blockade’ of Russia
Russia
Russian Officials Fine Uber for 'Misleading Customers'
Moscow
Authorities Raid Home of Veteran Russian Rights Campaigner Zoya Svetova
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
21 seconds ago Russian High Schooler Designs More Effective Arm Brace Using 3D Printing
1 hour ago Moscow Plans to Renovate the Bridge Where Boris Nemtsov Was Murdered
2 hours ago Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million

Russian High Schooler Designs More Effective Arm Brace Using 3D Printing

Feb 28, 2017 — 19:06
— Update: 19:06

Russian High Schooler Designs More Effective Arm Brace Using 3D Printing

Feb 28, 2017 — 19:06
— Update: 19:06

A high school student in Moscow has designed an arm brace that helps patients heal bone fractures up to 30 percent faster. The coolest part? The brace, which delivers ultrasonic impulses, can be made using a 3D printer.

Nikita Kruglov created the brace as a participant in a city program called “The School of New Technologies,” where he worked under the guidance of Science Director Mikhail Shakhramanyan, a professor at the Moscow State Pedagogical University.

Kruglov’s brace replaces traditional plaster with a cast made from a 3D printer, allowing the wearer significantly more comfort and better hygiene, thanks to a “better breathing” design. The braces are custom-made based on 3D scans of a patient’s arm.

With these scans, Kruglov uses the design software Autodesk and its cloud-based platform Fusion 360 to manufacture a cast that can be tailored to the shape of a person’s hand and the nature of their injury. His prototype was made using a PICASO 3D printer and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene thermoplastic polymer.

Arm braces made on 3D printers are nothing new, including in Russia, but Kruglov’s cast has a uniquely functional design that stimulates bone healing with the help of ultrasonic impulses delivered from a battery soldered to the cast, according to the website 3dtoday.ru.

Based on early clinical trials, Kruglov’s cast showed the ability to reduce patients’ recovery time by about a third.

The website 3dtoday.ru published photos of Kruglov's arm brace in production:

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Congress Is Preparing an ‘Economic Blockade’ of Russia

4 hours ago

"Anti-Russian sentiment on the Capitol Hill" is ruining U.S.—Russia relations, Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

1 hour ago

Moscow Plans to Renovate the Bridge Where Boris Nemtsov Was Murdered

2 hours ago

Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million

3 hours ago

Navalny's Support Base Grows as Recognition Spreads Across Russia

5 hours ago

Russian Officials Fine Uber for 'Misleading Customers'

6 hours ago

Authorities Raid Home of Veteran Russian Rights Campaigner Zoya Svetova

7 hours ago

Washington May Rename Russian Embassy Address After Assassinated Putin Critic

1 hour ago

Moscow Plans to Renovate the Bridge Where Boris Nemtsov Was Murdered

2 hours ago

Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million

3 hours ago

Navalny's Support Base Grows as Recognition Spreads Across Russia

1 hour ago

Moscow Plans to Renovate the Bridge Where Boris Nemtsov Was Murdered

2 hours ago

Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million

3 hours ago

Navalny's Support Base Grows as Recognition Spreads Across Russia

1 day ago

1 day ago

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV

The British city of Manchester is "nothing but mosques" — or so says Russian network television.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV

The British city of Manchester is "nothing but mosques" — or so says Russian network television.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV

The British city of Manchester is "nothing but mosques" — or so says Russian network television.

Exhibition

Katie Mitchell. Five Truths

Stanislavsky Electrotheater
to Apr. 26

British director Katie Mitchell’s renowned exhibit Five Truths, originally created by the London National Theatre and 59 Productions for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video monitors, on which videos of Ophelia's scene of madness from Shakespeare's Hamlet are projected. All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry in the style of five major theater directors of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Moscow Plans to Renovate the Bridge Where Boris Nemtsov Was Murdered

2 hours ago

Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million

3 hours ago

Navalny's Support Base Grows as Recognition Spreads Across Russia

5 days ago
By Katerina Sergatskova
Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova

Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

By Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova
5 days ago

Three years on from the shooting of protesters in Kiev, geopolitical scores are far from settled.

Print edition — 12 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

Looking For Lenin

2 hours ago
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution. To mark the occasion, The Moscow Times gives you renderings of the Russian revolutionary ...

5 hours ago

Russian Officials Fine Uber for 'Misleading Customers'

6 hours ago

Authorities Raid Home of Veteran Russian Rights Campaigner Zoya Svetova

7 hours ago

Washington May Rename Russian Embassy Address After Assassinated Putin Critic

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

2 days ago

It’s Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on Moscow TV, as small-screen viewers get some very good looks at the revolution of February 1917, Marlene Dietrich, and two great thinkers.

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

2 days ago

It’s Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on Moscow TV, as small-screen viewers get some very good looks at the revolution of February 1917, Marlene Dietrich, and two great thinkers.

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

2 days ago

It’s Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on Moscow TV, as small-screen viewers get some very good looks at the revolution of February 1917, Marlene Dietrich, and two great thinkers.

3 days ago

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in Moscow for his 2014 novel "A Strangeness in My Mind."

see more

3 days ago

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in Moscow for his 2014 novel "A Strangeness in My Mind."

4 days ago

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz this week designed to show readers where their sympathies would have lied in ...

3 days ago

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in Moscow for his 2014 novel "A Strangeness in My Mind."

New issue — 12 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
5 days ago
By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack
5 days ago

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

8 hours ago

Russia Predicts 2% GDP Growth in 2017

17 hours ago

Lights Go Out in Saratov Cinema, Just as Sell-Out Crowd Sits Down for Nemtsov Documentary

23 hours ago

Pacific Island Rejects Plan for Tropical Russian Empire

23 hours ago

Teen Gets 160 Hours Community Service for Insulting Russian Chauvinsts

1 day ago

Ukraine's Breakaway Luhansk Republic Declares Ruble Official Currency

1 day ago

After 2 Months in Rural Russia, German 'Sex Refugees' Return Home

Tue. Feb. 28

More events
The Price Theater
Paterson Cinema
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Berdichev Theater
Fifty Shades Darker Cinema

8 hours ago

Russia Predicts 2% GDP Growth in 2017

17 hours ago

Lights Go Out in Saratov Cinema, Just as Sell-Out Crowd Sits Down for Nemtsov Documentary

23 hours ago

Pacific Island Rejects Plan for Tropical Russian Empire

23 hours ago

Teen Gets 160 Hours Community Service for Insulting Russian Chauvinsts

1 day ago

Ukraine's Breakaway Luhansk Republic Declares Ruble Official Currency

1 day ago

After 2 Months in Rural Russia, German 'Sex Refugees' Return Home

5 hours ago

Russian Officials Fine Uber for 'Misleading Customers'

6 hours ago

Authorities Raid Home of Veteran Russian Rights Campaigner Zoya Svetova

7 hours ago

Washington May Rename Russian Embassy Address After Assassinated Putin Critic

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

4 days ago
Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz this week designed to show readers where their sympathies would have lied in ...

Christ Versus Satire

5 days ago
The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real ...

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

4 days ago
Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz this week designed to show readers where their ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Naive

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Petrovka
to Apr. 30

Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others. Read more

Read more

5 days ago

5 days ago

Christ Versus Satire

The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real thing, has threatened “Lentach,” one of ...

6 days ago

6 days ago

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

A tax reform under discussion in Russia's state ministries may erode Russia's famed 13 percent flat ...

Most Read

Looking For Lenin

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+