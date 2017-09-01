Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
26 minutes ago After Mass Rally in Chechnya, Putin Condemns Myanmar Violence
1 hour ago Putin Says Trump Is Not His Wife
1 hour ago After Putin's AI Comments, Elon Musk Imagines World War III
Russia
After Mass Rally in Chechnya, Putin Condemns Myanmar Violence
Russia
Putin Says Trump Is Not His Wife
Russia
Putin Says Russia ‘Reserves Right’ to Oust More U.S. Diplomats
Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Says Trump Might Not Serve Full Term
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

After St. Petersburg Death, Health Officials Could Seize HIV-Positive Children

Sep 1, 2017 — 09:31
— Update: Sep. 01 2017 — 12:14

After St. Petersburg Death, Health Officials Could Seize HIV-Positive Children

Sep 1, 2017 — 09:31
— Update: Sep. 01 2017 — 12:14
Victor Bartenev / Interpress / TASS

HIV-positive children should be seized from parents who refuse to treat them on religious or ideological grounds, a Russian Health Ministry official told the state-run TASS news agency this week.

“When the child’s life is threatened, there must first be a warning, then the child should be removed from the family for treatment,” Yevgeny Voronin, a ministry expert, said Wednesday.

Voronin made the comments after a 10-year-old St. Petersburg girl died from AIDS last week.

The child’s parents reportedly refused doctors’ orders despite a 2016 court ruling requiring them to hospitalize their daughter.

Her adoptive parents reportedly opposed mainsteam medicine and were convinced that AIDS is a hoax “invented by greedy drug makers,” the website of Russia’s children's rights ombudsman, Anna Kuznetsova, said.

Read More: Russia Wishes Away Its HIV Epidemic

Voronin told TASS that he appealed to the Russian children’s rights commissioner “to resolve the issue of AIDS dissidents.”

The local branch of the Investigative Committee announced a pre-investigation inquiry on Thursday into the circumstances of the 10-year-old's death at the children’s hospital.

HIV infections are skyrocketing in Russia with a nearly 150-percent increase in new diagnoses over the past decade, according to the AVERT HIV and AIDS awareness center.

Kuznetsova, Russia children's rights ombudsman, said earlier this year that 12 HIV-positive children had been seized from an adoptive Moscow family in January.

Related
Russia
Respiratory Diseases Most Common in Russia
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+