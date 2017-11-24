Russian Hackers Suspected in Uber Breach

At least 800 British and U.S. customers of the Uber ride-hailing service have reportedly been billed for phantom rides in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Uber admitted this week that the personal information of 57 million users and 600 drivers worldwide was stolen last year. The tech company paid a $100,000 ransom to delete the data and cover up the breach.

More than 800 customers in the U.S. and Britain have complained to Uber that they were billed in rubles for rides in Russia’s two biggest cities, The Times reported on Thursday.

Disgruntled British customers have shared screenshots on Twitter of billing information in rubles for supposed trips in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Users also said their phone numbers had been changed to Russian numbers.