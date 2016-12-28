Russian Hackers Reportedly Attacked the OSCE in October

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) acknowledges that it was the target of a hacker attack in late October, according to Reuters.

The French newspaper Le Monde attributes the attack to the Russian hacker group called “APT28” (“Advanced Persistent Threat 28”), better known as “Fancy Bear,” which American officials have accused of hacking major political institutions in the United States.

The OSCE’s official spokesperson told Reuters that the organization has secured its computers since the intrusion, updating its staff’s protections and passwords.

On Wednesday, the French newspaper Le Monde cited an anonymous source in a Western intelligence agency, claiming that the Russian group Fancy Bear is responsible for the attack on the OSCE.