Russian Gunsmiths Release Commemorative Coins Reading ‘In Trump We Trust’

With Donald Trump about to take office, his fans all around the world are eager to let him know just how warmly they’re anticipating his reign over America. In the United States, there’s been a lot of attention on Trump’s support in Russia, where state-sponsored hackers supposedly meddled in the American election, according to the U.S. intelligence community. While Moscow has vigorously denied any role in Trump’s surprising Electoral College triumph, it’s no secret that the next president is an unusually popular guy in Russia.

A case in point: spin your globes to the Russian city of Chelyabinsk, and then nudge it a few miles west, to the town of Zlatoust, where a group of gunsmiths has fashioned a two-pound coin dedicated to Donald Trump. The front of the coins is inscribed, “45 the president of the United States of America [sic].” The limited coin collection consists of 25 silver coins, 15 coins made from silver and gold, and 5 entirely gold coins, according to the TASS news agency.

The back of the coins shows the Statue of Liberty against a background of the American flag. There is also another inscription reading, “In Trump We trust” — an unsubtle salute to a man who has at various times actually described himself as a gift from God.

This isn’t the first time Zlatoust’s gunsmiths have released coins with political overtones. In 2014, the same people produced coins commemorating Russia’s annexation of Crimea. Those coins featured Vladimir Putin on one side and a map of Crimea on the other. The first of these coins was gifted to President Putin, and it’s now on display in the Kremlin’s public museum.

The gunsmiths of Zlatoust say they plan to gift one of their new coins to Donald Trump, after he takes office this Friday.