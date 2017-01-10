Russia
Russian Governor Treats Thousands of Special-Needs Kids to Free Holiday Chocolates. Some With Maggots.

Jan 10, 2017 — 23:45
— Update: 23:45

Russian Governor Treats Thousands of Special-Needs Kids to Free Holiday Chocolates. Some With Maggots.

Jan 10, 2017 — 23:45
— Update: 23:45
Pixabay, edited by The Moscow Times

Nothing’s sweeter than free candy, but parents in Irkutsk nonetheless have a bone to pick with the region’s governor, whose office distributed free chocolates to roughly 100,000 special-needs children this holiday season. According to three separate complaints, some of the candies were full of maggots, the website IrkutskMedia reports.

State officials in Irkutsk are currently investigating how some of the chocolates became contaminated, and health inspectors are trying to determine the source of the rotten candy.

Regional officials have insisted that the responsibility for the chocolate’s safety falls squarely on the suppliers.

In December 2016, the governor’s office distributed the holiday candies to nearly 100,000 orphans, children with disabilities, HIV-positive children, and children from low-income families.

9 hours ago

They say "sex sells," but don't go peddling it near dinner tables in Russia, where families in an ostensibly conservative society say the subject is too taboo to discuss at home.

Exhibition

Voices of Andre Malraux's Imaginary Museum

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Feb. 12

This exhibition, dedicated to French novelist, art theorist and Minister of Cultural Affairs Andre Malraux (1901-76) and his concept of the Imaginary Museum, features items from major Russian and European museums.

Read more

1 week ago
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky

Russia, the Inequality Champion (Op-ed)

By Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
1 week ago

Nowhere else in the developed world are incomes so unevenly skewed in favour of the richest, says Boris Grozovsky

Print edition — 20 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

Moscow Cyclists Brave Minus 25 Degree Freeze For City Bike Marathon

1 day, 20 hours ago
Moscow's bicycle lovers took to the streets for the capital's annual winter cycle marathon this weekend, despite freezing temperatures of minus 28 degrees Celsius.

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Warm Up with Jazz, Literary Lives of the Rich and Famous, and Fabulous Lunatics

Stay put while it's a blustery minus 30 degrees Celsius outside and watch two good movies of Russian and American classic novels; two good Russian and British jazz bands of the 1930s; and two good 'n' dysfunctional Russian heroes of the pre-perestroika and post-Soviet eras.

1 week ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

The Year That Putin Won

By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
1 week ago

The year 2016 looked decidedly more promising for Russia and its rulers than 2014. Domestically, no serious challenge arose to the current ...

Exhibition

Gerhard Richter: Abstraction and Appearance

Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center
to Feb. 05

Retrospective of key works by this prominent German artist known for a prolific and stylistically varied exploration of painting, often incorporating and exploring the visual effects of photography.

Read more

