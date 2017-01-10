Russian Governor Treats Thousands of Special-Needs Kids to Free Holiday Chocolates. Some With Maggots.

Nothing’s sweeter than free candy, but parents in Irkutsk nonetheless have a bone to pick with the region’s governor, whose office distributed free chocolates to roughly 100,000 special-needs children this holiday season. According to three separate complaints, some of the candies were full of maggots, the website IrkutskMedia reports.

State officials in Irkutsk are currently investigating how some of the chocolates became contaminated, and health inspectors are trying to determine the source of the rotten candy.