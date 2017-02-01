Russian Government Starts Free Land Giveaway in Country's Far East

Russian citizens can now claim a hectare of free land in the country's remote Far East in a bid to rejuvenate the sparsely-populated region.

Free plots of land are on offer in the Kamchatka, Primorye, Khabarovsk, Amur, Magadan and Sakhalin regions, the republic of Sakha, or the Jewish and Chukotka autonomous districts.

The land can be used for any “lawful purpose” but can only be rented, sold or given away after an initial five-year waiting period.