9 hours ago Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial
13 hours ago Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea
14 hours ago Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant
Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea
Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost
Russian Government Starts Free Land Giveaway in Country's Far East

Feb 1, 2017 — 11:41
— Update: 11:48

Russian Government Starts Free Land Giveaway in Country's Far East

Feb 1, 2017 — 11:41
— Update: 11:48
Russian citizens can now claim a hectare of free land in the country's remote Far East in a bid to rejuvenate the sparsely-populated region.

Free plots of land are on offer in the Kamchatka, Primorye, Khabarovsk, Amur, Magadan and Sakhalin regions, the republic of Sakha, or the Jewish and Chukotka autonomous districts.

The land can be used for any “lawful purpose” but can only be rented, sold or given away after an initial five-year waiting period.

Read More: New Deal Sees Chinese Companies Relocating to Russian Far East

The flagship program has been gradually rolled out since June 2016, when local residents could apply for plots of land in select “pilot areas” and then across the region. Feb. 1 2017 marks the first day that Russians from across the country will be eligible to apply.

Alexander Galushka, minister of development in the Far East, claimed that 14 percent of Russians surveyed by the government were interested in taking part in the program.

“Even taking the 6.2 million people in the Far East into account, that's still a lot of people,” he told the Interfax news agency.

The program is one of a number of initiatives aimed at boosting the economy in Russia's Far East, including the construction of the new Vostochny cosmodrome. A recent deal also saw a number of Chinese companies set on relocating to the area.

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

Trump Overtakes Putin as Russia's Most Discussed Celebrity

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future

Rodchenko’s Experiments for the Future

to Feb. 12

Photographs, paintings, graphics, collages, objects, scenography and films by this major early 20th-century avant-garde artist from museum and private collections. Read more

Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia’s influence in today’s Europe and the U.S is of similar nature.

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Major Martin Manoff, an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, traveled throughout Russia for two years before being expelled by Soviet authorities on charges ...

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old American has re-invented himself as a Russian actor in Moscow.

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

It's not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European soil. But this week, the Russian leader will visit his closest EU ally: Viktor Orban's Hungary.

21 hours ago

How Can Russia Reverse its Negative Demographic Trend?

The Russian government's efforts to prompt more families to have more children have not changed an entrenched preference for small families.

It Started With a Call

Presidents Trump and Putin lay the foundations of a new partnership that could upend the global order.

How Can Russia Reverse its Negative Demographic Trend?

The Russian government's efforts to prompt more families to have more children have not changed an entrenched preference for small families.

The Restaurant Making Waves in Moscow

Volna - "wave" - is a new restaurant by Andrei ...

How Can Russia Reverse its Negative Demographic Trend?

Philippe Chancel. Rebel’s Paris 1982

Panthers and Vikings — two notorious Parisian youth culture gangs from the 1980s the in photographs

to Feb. 26

A series of works by this Paris-based photographer who for over two decades has been taking pictures which sit between art, documentary and journalism. Read more

The Restaurant Making Waves in Moscow

Volna - "wave" - is a new restaurant by Andrei Dellos, the owner of Pushkin, the ...

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 1, Jan. 23-30)

Rasputin's ghost returns, the Empress falls (from her high heels), Picasso finally gets a job.

