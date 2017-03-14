Russian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info

Russian Independent Pollster's Status as a ‘Foreign Agent’ Is Final
3 hours ago
The Moscow city court has upheld a lower court’s ruling in support of the Justice Ministry’s decision to add independent pollster the Levada Center to Russia’s federal registry of “foreign agents.”
The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today
10 hours agoRussian Military Pilot in Fatal Black Sea Crash Was in 'Full Control of Plane' — Reports
Irish Week: Irish Film Festival
First-time filmmaker Darren Thornton’s award-winning dramedy about a female ex-con finding love amid social ostracization stars Seana Kerslake, Tara Lee, and Charleigh Bailey. Read more