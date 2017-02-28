Russia
12 minutes ago Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Congress Is Preparing an ‘Economic Blockade’ of Russia
1 hour ago Russian Officials Fine Uber for 'Misleading Customers'
2 hours ago Authorities Raid Home of Veteran Russian Rights Campaigner Zoya Svetova
Russian Officials Fine Uber for 'Misleading Customers'
Authorities Raid Home of Veteran Russian Rights Campaigner Zoya Svetova
Lights Go Out in Saratov Cinema, Just as Sell-Out Crowd Sits Down for Nemtsov Documentary
Siberian Police Accidentally Advertise Russia's Online Drug Trade
Feb 28, 2017 — 15:00
Feb 28, 2017 — 15:00
Geralt / Pixabay

Russia’s adversaries in the U.S. Congress are preparing an “economic blockade” against Russia, by pushing a bill that would prevent President Trump from easing sanctions against Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in a statement Tuesday.

“They are going out of their way to trample out any hope of improving our relations,” Ryabkov said, referring to bipartisan legislation which would impose strict Congressional oversight over the Trump administration should President Trump move to lift sanctions on Russia.

Although the legislation still in the works, the Deputy Foreign Minister said: “We can’t exclude the possibility that this bill will actually go forward, given the severity of the anti-Russian sentiment on the Capitol Hill.”

But Ryabkov said the Russian Foreign Ministry will avoid “over-dramatizing the situation,” as Trump’s administration needs more time to fine-tune their foreign policy and prioritize their goals.

“But we are carefully documenting all the signals coming out of Washington,” Ryabkov concluded ominously.

Nemtsov’s Night Watchmen

Braving the elements, darkness, intimidation, a group of activists is holding vigil at the site Boris Nemtsov was gunned down two years ago.

Nemtsov’s Night Watchmen

Braving the elements, darkness, intimidation, a group of activists is holding vigil at the site Boris Nemtsov was gunned down two years ago.

Nemtsov’s Night Watchmen

Braving the elements, darkness, intimidation, a group of activists is holding vigil at the site Boris Nemtsov was gunned down two years ago.

Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

Three years on from the shooting of protesters in Kiev, geopolitical scores are far from settled.

Dancing Bears and Trump Pancakes: Russians Celebrate Maslenitsa

Maslenitsa is a traditional Russian folk festival with pagan roots that celebrates the end of winter and the beginning of spring.

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

