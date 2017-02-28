Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Congress Is Preparing an ‘Economic Blockade’ of Russia

Russia’s adversaries in the U.S. Congress are preparing an “economic blockade” against Russia, by pushing a bill that would prevent President Trump from easing sanctions against Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in a statement Tuesday.

“They are going out of their way to trample out any hope of improving our relations,” Ryabkov said, referring to bipartisan legislation which would impose strict Congressional oversight over the Trump administration should President Trump move to lift sanctions on Russia.

Although the legislation still in the works, the Deputy Foreign Minister said: “We can’t exclude the possibility that this bill will actually go forward, given the severity of the anti-Russian sentiment on the Capitol Hill.”

But Ryabkov said the Russian Foreign Ministry will avoid “over-dramatizing the situation,” as Trump’s administration needs more time to fine-tune their foreign policy and prioritize their goals.

“But we are carefully documenting all the signals coming out of Washington,” Ryabkov concluded ominously.