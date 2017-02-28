Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Congress Is Preparing an ‘Economic Blockade’ of Russia

Washington May Rename Russian Embassy Address After Assassinated Putin Critic
The U.S. Senate is set to debate renaming the street outside Russia’s Washington embassy in honor of slain opposition activist Boris Nemtsov.
Lights Go Out in Saratov Cinema, Just as Sell-Out Crowd Sits Down for Nemtsov Documentary
Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others. Read more
Dancing Bears and Trump Pancakes: Russians Celebrate Maslenitsa
Dialogue Through Ages. Aron Demetz and Massimo Vitali
On display are selected works from 2005 to 2015 by these two Italian artists. Renowned sculptor Aron Demetz creates life size figures which emphasize the relationship between man and his environment. Art photographer Massimo Vitali uses a large-format camera at a distance from his subjects to create under-blue-skies and beside-blue-seas scenes. Read more