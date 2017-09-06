Russian Foreign Ministry Preparing Lawsuit Against U.S. for 'Violating Property Rights'

Russia’s Foreign Ministry is consulting with “experts” about the possibility of bringing a lawsuit against the United States for confiscating consular properties in San Francisco, Washington D.C. and New York.

“We’ve reached out to several of people who understand how these things are organized,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was cited as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

Asked which court Moscow was planning to file the claim with, Lavrov referred to earlier comments made by President Vladimir Putin who said it would be at “the most just court in the world.”

“Theoretically, [this court] accepts claims from everyone,” Lavrov was cited as saying. The foreign minister would not give a timeframe, saying he was “not an expert on such matters.”