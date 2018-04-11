News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
April 11 2018 - 16:04
By Reuters

Russian Foreign Ministry Mocks Trump's 'Stop the Arms Race?' Twitter Proposal

Vyacheslav Prokofyev / TASS

Russia's Foreign Ministry called for Washington to destroy its chemical weapons on Wednesday, mocking a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump to put an end to a global arms race.

Trump earlier on Wednesday wrote on Twitter that Washington's ties with Russia were at their worst ever point. 

"There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?" Trump wrote.

"Great idea!" Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, wrote on Facebook, commenting on Trump's suggestion. 

"There is a proposal to start with the destruction of chemical weapons. The American ones," she wrote.

