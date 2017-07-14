Russian Foreign Ministry Says it Suffered ‘Large-Scale’ Cyber Attack

Russia’s Foreign Ministry experienced “large-scale” cyber-attacks originating in Iran and Hungary last month, its spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Friday.

Zakharova said the attacks on the ministry’s mail server, which occurred on June 29, “resulted in grave consequences,” the RBC news outlet reported

Hackers briefly accessed electronic correspondence between the ministry’s staff, Zakharova told reporters during a regular briefing.

The ministry’s system administrators temporarily blocked its mail service to stave off the attack, she said.

This is the first time Russia’s Foreign ministry has said its servers were successfully hacked.