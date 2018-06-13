News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
June 13 2018 - 11:06
By Reuters

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls NATO Combat Readiness Plan a Blow to European Security

Russia said on Wednesday that a new NATO plan to step up its combat readiness in Europe would worsen security on the continent and that Moscow would factor it into its own military planning, the Interfax news agency reported.

Western officials said last week that the United States was pressing its European allies to get more NATO battalions, ships and planes ready for combat, in a fresh move to shore up NATO's deterrence against any Russian attack.

Interfax cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as criticising the initiative and saying that Moscow would take all necessary military measures to guarantee its own security.

