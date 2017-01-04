Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry Appeals for NATO Reset

Jan 4, 2017 — 12:24
— Update: 12:35

Russian Foreign Ministry Appeals for NATO Reset

Jan 4, 2017 — 12:24
— Update: 12:35
NATO defense ministers at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels, Belgium. Geert Vanden Wijngaert / AP

The Russian Foreign Ministry has unexpectedly spoken out in favor of a reset with NATO. 

A representative of the Ministry said it denied seeing the NATO alliance as an anachronism, and expressed a desire to restore relations with the military bloc.

“We need to build normal relations with NATO and renew what we had before,” Andrei Kelin, the Foreign Ministry’s head of the Department of European Cooperation, told Interfax.

Many countries are NATO members because it is economically and politically profitable, allowing them to save money that would otherwise be spent on maintaining a full army, Kelin said. Such logic is particularly important for smaller countries, he added.

As a result, “it is impossible to convince member states that they should leave NATO,” Kelin concluded, because their membership is based upon “purely rational reasons.”

Kelin’s comments come as surprising backtracking of an otherwise confrontational official position on the Western military alliance. Moscow has regularly called out NATO for taking supposedly aggressive actions toward Russia.

In November, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu even accused NATO of undermining regional strategic stability by deploying troops to Eastern Europe.

“On the western border of [Russia and Belarus], the U.S. and other NATO members are actively building up their offensive potential, opening new bases and developing their infrastructure,” Shoigu said at the time.

Read More: NATO and Russia Reaffirm Mutual Loathing

NATO suspended all practical cooperation with Russia in 2014 after Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.

Russia and the alliance reopened the lines of communication in April 2016, holding an official meeting of the NATO-Russia council. However, Russian officials spoke negatively of the results of the meeting, with Kremlin Spokesman Dmitri Peskov complaining of a “total lack of trust” between the two sides.

1 day ago
Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky

Russia, the Inequality Champion (Op-ed)

By Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
1 day ago

Nowhere else in the developed world are incomes so unevenly skewed in favour of the richest, says Boris Grozovsky

Print edition — 13 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

The Year 2017, According to a 1960s Soviet Filmstrip

1 day, 2 hours ago
In 1960, the Soviet movie studio “Diafilm” released a filmstrip titled “In the Year 2017,” by V. Strukova and V. Shevchenko, depicting a vision of ...

5 days ago

Russia's Graceless Goodbye to America's First Black President

Whatever you think of Putin’s apparent magnanimity on Friday, there’s no debate that prominent figures in Russian society have been far less restrained in their comments this week about Barack Obama.

5 days ago

5 days ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

The Year That Putin Won

By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
5 days ago

The year 2016 looked decidedly more promising for Russia and its rulers than 2014. Domestically, no serious challenge arose to the current ...

How Russia Became a Hacking Superpower

5 days ago
Moscow has finally got the geopolitical respect it demanded for years, but only after spooking Washington.

The Great Break: Moscow on Vacation

5 days ago
While many expats go back to their home countries for ...

How Russia Became a Hacking Superpower

5 days ago
Moscow has finally got the geopolitical respect it demanded for years, but only after spooking Washington.
