Foreign Ministry Wants to Investigate BuzzFeed for Anti-Russian Propaganda

Nov 16, 2017 — 15:23
Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova (Mikhail Tereschenko / TASS)

Moscow wants to look into whether the U.S. news website BuzzFeed published anti-Russian “propaganda” in a story about an FBI probe into scores of money transfers to finance elections in 2016.

BuzzFeed reported on Tuesday that the FBI is looking into more than 60 Russian money transfers to embassies in nearly 60 countries to “finance” the 2016 election campaign. A Russian government spokesman was cited as saying the transfers were made to facilitate Russia’s parliamentary election on Sept. 18, 2016.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova devoted a large portion of her weekly press briefing Thursday on the article.

"I would like to ask experts whether yesterday’s article by BuzzFeed was propaganda and misinformation, not just some fake news," she said.

Zakharova added that Moscow had been waiting since 2014 for the U.S. Embassy to respond to whether BuzzFeed “is real mass media or not."

She claimed that the outlet did not seek comment from the ministry, although the article mentions requesting comments from both the ministry and the Russian Embassy in Washington.

“Neither responded,”the BuzzFeed article states. “Hours after the story was published, both entities issued statements on social media denouncing the story,”

Zakharova expressed indignation that the U.S. intelligence shared the bank transfers with the press.

“We consider these actions, including that the FBi is investigating our embassy’s transfers, as a new attempt to put pressure on Russian missions in the U.S.”

“We once again ask the Americans to stop playing these games and return to normal diplomatic dialogue."

