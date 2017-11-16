Foreign Ministry Wants to Investigate BuzzFeed for Anti-Russian Propaganda

Moscow wants to look into whether the U.S. news website BuzzFeed published anti-Russian “propaganda” in a story about an FBI probe into scores of money transfers to finance elections in 2016.

BuzzFeed reported on Tuesday that the FBI is looking into more than 60 Russian money transfers to embassies in nearly 60 countries to “finance” the 2016 election campaign. A Russian government spokesman was cited as saying the transfers were made to facilitate Russia’s parliamentary election on Sept. 18, 2016.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova devoted a large portion of her weekly press briefing Thursday on the article.

"I would like to ask experts whether yesterday’s article by BuzzFeed was propaganda and misinformation, not just some fake news," she said.