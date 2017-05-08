Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is headed to Washington, D.C., where he will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson this Wednesday, according to a press release by the Russian government. Moscow says the two top diplomats will discuss “key international problems and current issues related to bilateral relations.”

On Thursday, Lavrov will also travel to Fairbanks, Alaska, where he will take part in the 10th Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting to discuss common issues to the governments of the Arctic States.

Lavrov and Tillerson last met in mid-April in Moscow, where the two began what the Kremlin and the White House hope will be a warmer relationship than the one enjoyed between Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin.