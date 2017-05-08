Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years
5 hours ago Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington
6 hours ago Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss
World
Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison
World
Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports
Russia
After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges
World
Russia, Iran and Turkey Agree to Syrian 'De-escalation Zones'
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years
5 hours ago Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington
6 hours ago Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss

Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington

May 8, 2017 — 18:28
— Update: 18:23

Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington

May 8, 2017 — 18:28
— Update: 18:23
Rex Tillerson (L) and Sergei Lavrov attend a news conference following their talks in Moscow, April 12, 2017. Ivan Sekretarev / AP

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is headed to Washington, D.C., where he will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson this Wednesday, according to a press release by the Russian government. Moscow says the two top diplomats will discuss “key international problems and current issues related to bilateral relations.”

On Thursday, Lavrov will also travel to Fairbanks, Alaska, where he will take part in the 10th Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting to discuss common issues to the governments of the Arctic States.

Lavrov and Tillerson last met in mid-April in Moscow, where the two began what the Kremlin and the White House hope will be a warmer relationship than the one enjoyed between Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin.

Related
World
Russian 'Failure' Led to Syria Gas Massacre, Says Tillerson
World
Kremlin: No Meeting Planned for Putin and Tillerson in Moscow
Russia
Dear America, Russia Wants You to Know Its Bombs Are Bigger
Meanwhile…
Revealed: Confessions of a Kremlin Troll

Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)

11 hours ago

Moscow may think co-operation with the Taliban is an insurance policy for the future. In reality, it risks increased antagonism between the world’s military superpowers and growing instability in the region.

4 hours ago

Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years

6 hours ago

Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss

6 hours ago

Criminalizing Bride Kidnapping? You’ve Got to Be Kidding, Says Ingushetia Leader

7 hours ago

Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

9 hours ago

Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory

11 hours ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

4 hours ago

Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years

6 hours ago

Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss

6 hours ago

Criminalizing Bride Kidnapping? You’ve Got to Be Kidding, Says Ingushetia Leader

4 hours ago

Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years

6 hours ago

Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss

6 hours ago

Criminalizing Bride Kidnapping? You’ve Got to Be Kidding, Says Ingushetia Leader

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

Opera

Carmen

Mon. May. 08 Fri. Jun. 30
Bolshoi Theater
06:00 p.m.

Alexei Borodin’s staging of Bizet’s opera based on Merimee’s short story. Read more

Read more

4 hours ago

Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years

6 hours ago

Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss

6 hours ago

Criminalizing Bride Kidnapping? You’ve Got to Be Kidding, Says Ingushetia Leader

3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Just Between Us, the Russian Way

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

In my file drawer of doctoral dissertations I will never write is one entitled: “Choice and Frequency of Parasitical Word Use Among Non-Native Speakers of Russian.” My personal parasite phrase is честно говоря (to be honest).

Print edition — 4 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism

9 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

9 hours ago

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

9 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

9 hours ago

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

9 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

9 hours ago

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow

7 hours ago
The daytime temperature in Moscow dropped to 0 degrees Celsius on Monday, May 8.

7 hours ago

Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

9 hours ago

Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory

11 hours ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

12 hours ago

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan – the Kazan Kremlin and the State Museum of Fine Arts.

see more

12 hours ago

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan – ...

2 days ago

Away From the Archives

An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow since 2013. He told The Moscow Times ...

12 hours ago

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan – the Kazan Kremlin and the State Museum of Fine Arts.

New issue — 4 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism
4 days ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov

Moscow Housing Demolitions: From Rubble to Riot (Op-Ed)

By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
4 days ago

In the “state capitalism” prevailing in modern Russia, the concept of property rights is blurred. But the “apartment—car—dacha” mantra remains as compelling ...

3 days ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

3 days ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

3 days ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

3 days ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

3 days ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

4 days ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

Mon. May. 08

More events
All Nighter Cinema
B.A.P: Party Baby Gig
The Promise Cinema
Fragments Exhibition
youtube / in police Theater
Mariinsky Theater Symphony Orchestra Concert

3 days ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

3 days ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

3 days ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

3 days ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

3 days ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

4 days ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

7 hours ago

Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

9 hours ago

Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory

11 hours ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

Away From the Archives

2 days ago
An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow since 2013. He told The Moscow Times ...

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

2 days ago
French aristocrat Jacques von Polier wants to make Russia cool ...

Away From the Archives

2 days ago
An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow since 2013. ...
From our partners
A multimedia light show on Mokhovaya Street 13 about the Victory Day on 7-9 May #оПобеде
Ukrainian Beats Steal a March on Moscow
Russia's Ancestral Architecture
Happiness on Canvas: Serebryakova at the Tretyakov

Opera

Aida

Fri. May. 12 Fri. May. 12
Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Musical Theater
06:00 p.m.

Verdi’s opera about the forbidden love between an Ethiopian slave girl and an Egyptian army commander. Directed by Peter Stein. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

French aristocrat Jacques von Polier wants to make Russia cool again.

2 days ago

2 days ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. ...

Most Read

It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+