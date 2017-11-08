Russian Foreign Minister Confirms Trump-Putin Meeting in Vietnam

President Vladimir Putin will meet U.S. President Donald Trump at a summit in Vietnam this weekend after all, Russia’s Foreign Minister confirmed Wednesday.

The two world leaders previously met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg in July, agreeing to a local cease-fire in Syria and a working group on cybersecurity that Trump later backtracked on.

Trump said that during his trip to Asia trip he planned to meet Putin in Vietnam to seek his help in preventing North Korea from pursuing its nuclear weapons program.

After the Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov had repeatedly deflected the question, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed Wednesday that Putin and Trump planned to meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

“President Putin is ready for this, the Americans know,” Lavrov was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying from the Vietnamese city of Da Nang.”

He added that the U.S and Russian protocol services were working out the details of the meeting.

Lavrov also announced plans to discuss North Korea, Syria, Iraq and Ukraine with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at APEC.