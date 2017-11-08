News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
52 minutes ago Head of Prisoner Rights Group Flees Russia After Fraud Charges
1 hour ago Russian Foreign Minister Confirms Trump-Putin Meeting in Vietnam
13 hours ago Russian Communist Party Leader Zyuganov Announces Presidential Bid
News
Head of Prisoner Rights Group Flees Russia After Fraud Charges
News
Russian Communist Party Leader Zyuganov Announces Presidential Bid
News
Crisis of Hypocrisy Will Lead Western Countries to Western Tsar, Kremlin Aide Surkov Predicts
News
St. Petersburg Marks its Revolutionary Centenary With Caviar and Circuses
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian Foreign Minister Confirms Trump-Putin Meeting in Vietnam

Nov 8, 2017 — 09:38
— Update: 10:01

Russian Foreign Minister Confirms Trump-Putin Meeting in Vietnam

Nov 8, 2017 — 09:38
— Update: 10:01
Kremlin Press Service

President Vladimir Putin will meet U.S. President Donald Trump at a summit in Vietnam this weekend after all, Russia’s Foreign Minister confirmed Wednesday.

The two world leaders previously met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg in July, agreeing to a local cease-fire in Syria and a working group on cybersecurity that Trump later backtracked on.

Trump said that during his trip to Asia trip he planned to meet Putin in Vietnam to seek his help in preventing North Korea from pursuing its nuclear weapons program.

After the Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov had repeatedly deflected the question, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed Wednesday that Putin and Trump planned to meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

“President Putin is ready for this, the Americans know,” Lavrov was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying from the Vietnamese city of Da Nang.”

He added that the U.S and Russian protocol services were working out the details of the meeting.

Lavrov also announced plans to discuss North Korea, Syria, Iraq and Ukraine with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at APEC.

Related
News
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
Russian Science in Crisis, Says New Academy of Sciences Chief
News
Kremlin Denies Involvement in Nothingburger-Gate
Opinion
Casting the Stars of the Kremlin’s Next Show: Elections 2018 (Op-ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+