Russian Footballers Charged With Hooliganism, Risk Up to 7 Years in Jail

Russian police said on Wednesday they had opened a criminal investigation and detained Russia internationals Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamayev, who are accused of carrying out violent attacks in central Moscow.

The attacks, allegedly perpetrated by Zenit St. Petersburg forward Kokorin and Krasnodar midfielder Mamayev on Monday, were captured on CCTV and prompted widespread outrage among ordinary Russians as well as reaction from the Kremlin.

Footage, which has been circulated widely by the Russian media, shows a man being kicked and punched in the street by a group of people said to include the two footballers and another incident in which two civil servants appeared to be assaulted in a cafe.

Mamayev and Kokorin have declined to comment on the issue so far.

The two players were summoned by police for questioning on Wednesday and told that if they did not appear then nationwide search warrants would be issued.