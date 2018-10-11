News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Oct. 11 2018 - 09:10
By Reuters

Russian Footballers Charged With Hooliganism, Risk Up to 7 Years in Jail

Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamayev / Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS

Russian police said on Wednesday they had opened a criminal investigation and detained Russia internationals Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamayev, who are accused of carrying out violent attacks in central Moscow.

 The attacks, allegedly perpetrated by Zenit St. Petersburg forward Kokorin and Krasnodar midfielder Mamayev on Monday, were captured on CCTV and prompted widespread outrage among ordinary Russians as well as reaction from the Kremlin.

Footage, which has been circulated widely by the Russian media, shows a man being kicked and punched in the street by a group of people said to include the two footballers and another incident in which two civil servants appeared to be assaulted in a cafe.

Mamayev and Kokorin have declined to comment on the issue so far.

The two players were summoned by police for questioning on Wednesday and told that if they did not appear then nationwide search warrants would be issued.

Russian Star Footballers Accused of Racist Attack Against Moscow Official

Police said both players had turned up and had been detained over charges of hooliganism, which carries a maximum jail sentence of seven years. Police did not comment on the length of the detention period.

Kokorin has 48 caps for Russia but missed this year's World Cup with a knee injury. Mamayev has represented the national team 15 times.

The two men also face possible sanctions from their clubs.

"We absolutely condemn the actions of those involved, it has caused outrage within our club and we are waiting for a legal assessment from the relevant authorities, but from a personal point of view, such behavior is truly shocking," Zenit, where Kokorin plays, said.

"We are now considering what punishment the club will take against the player... the club and supporters are disappointed that one of the country's most talented footballers has behaved in such a manner."

Krasnodar condemned Mamayev's behavior and said it was exploring ways to terminate his contract.

