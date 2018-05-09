News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 09 2018 - 11:05

Russian Football Union Targets Fans Guilty of Racism at France Friendly

Alexander Demyanchuk / TASS

Russia’s football union has said it will impose fines on fans who made racist chants at a France friendly ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

The world’s football governing body FIFA on Tuesday fined the Russian Football Union $30,000 for monkey chants directed at French players during a friendly game in March in St. Petersburg. Russia has pledged to crack down on discrimination and xenophobia as the country faces increased scrutiny leading up to the tournament it hosts in 11 cities in June and July.

Read More
FIFA Fines Russia Over Racist Chants at France Friendly

“Those few people who allowed themselves to make insulting chants were practically immediately identified by law enforcement agencies,” acting RFU head Alexander Alayev told the RBC business portal on Wednesday.

Alayev said that fans who were identified as having participated in the racist abuse at the March 27 friendly would be ordered to compensate the RFU for the fine.  

“Thanks to the joint work of FIFA and the RFU, an atmosphere of celebration and respect for each other will reign [at the World Cup],” he pledged.

Russia Drops to Record Low 66th Place in FIFA Ranking
News
April 12 2018
Russia Drops to Record Low 66th Place in FIFA Ranking
Russian Football Club CSKA Calls Racism Claim 'Slander'
News
April 15 2018
Russian Football Club CSKA Calls Racism Claim 'Slander'
Russia To Cooperate With FIFA Probe Into Racist Chants at France Friendly
News
April 17 2018
Russia To Cooperate With FIFA Probe Into Racist Chants at France Friendly

Latest news

Russia's Beer Producers Protest Booze Clampdown During FIFA World Cup
Business
May 09 2018
Russia's Beer Producers Protest Booze Clampdown During FIFA World Cup
'We Defeated Hitler, We’ll Defeat Putin': 23 Activists Arrested at Moscow Victory Day Parade
News
May 09 2018
'We Defeated Hitler, We’ll Defeat Putin': 23 Activists Arrested at Moscow Victory Day Parade
Moscow Jumps to 28th in Global Ranking of Best Cities for University Students
News
May 09 2018
Moscow Jumps to 28th in Global Ranking of Best Cities for University Students

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox