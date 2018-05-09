Russian Football Union Targets Fans Guilty of Racism at France Friendly

Russia’s football union has said it will impose fines on fans who made racist chants at a France friendly ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

The world’s football governing body FIFA on Tuesday fined the Russian Football Union $30,000 for monkey chants directed at French players during a friendly game in March in St. Petersburg. Russia has pledged to crack down on discrimination and xenophobia as the country faces increased scrutiny leading up to the tournament it hosts in 11 cities in June and July.