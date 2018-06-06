News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
June 06 2018 - 12:06

Russian Football Player 'Refuses' to Speak in Russian to Journalists, Media Report

Denis Cheryshev (Dmitry Golubovich / TASS)

A member of Russia’s World Cup squad has sparked controversy among Russian sports journalists for refusing to speak with them in Russian after the team’s last friendly ahead of the tournament.

Villarreal midfielder Denis Cheryshev, who grew up in Spain, is one of three Russian national team members who play outside the country. The 27-year-old told Spanish-speaking media after a tie with Turkey on Tuesday that the Iberian side was one of the favorites to take home the trophy next month.

Read More
Russia Drops to Record Low 66th Place in FIFA Ranking

“I have to go,” Cheryshev was heard as saying after being asked to speak in Russian by a sports journalist from the Kremlin-funded RT news network after the game, as seen in a video posted on Twitter.

“Absolutely shameful. Cheryshev refused to speak in Russian,” RT journalist Alina Matinian tweeted after the incident.

The incident was covered by Russia’s Sport-Express and Sport24.ru news websites, both of which noted that Cheryshev answered Spanish reporters’ questions but refused to speak Russian.

The Russian squad was widely criticized for its disappointing 1-1 draw against an experimental side fielded by Turkey in what was the last game for the World Cup host country before the tournament kicks off on June 14.

Latest news

Italy’s New Leader Calls for End to Anti-Russia Sanctions
News
June 06 2018
Italy’s New Leader Calls for End to Anti-Russia Sanctions
What to Expect From Putin’s 'Radical' New (Old) Call-In Show
News
June 06 2018
What to Expect From Putin’s 'Radical' New (Old) Call-In Show
Majority of Russians 'Never Heard' of Protests Against Putin’s Inauguration, Poll Says
News
June 06 2018
Majority of Russians 'Never Heard' of Protests Against Putin’s Inauguration, Poll Says

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox