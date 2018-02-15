Russian Football League Postpones Presidential-Election Day Games

Vladimir Putin is expected to secure a fourth term in office when voters go to the polls on March 18. His administration is widely reported to be pursuing a turnout of 70 percent.

Russia’s football Premier League has reportedly postponed four matches between top teams that coincide with the presidential elections.

The four fixtures are listed “date to be confirmed” on the league’s website. The teams involved are first-place Lokomotiv, runners-up Zenit and Spartak and fifth-place CSKA.

All four teams are in the top-10 in terms for attendance, averaging more than a quarter-million fans since the 2017-18 season began last summer.

The match dates were changed by request from the Interior Ministry and regional administrations, the Sports.ru news website reported.