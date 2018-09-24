Russian Football Hooligans Clash on Moscow Streets Ahead of Derby
At least two fights broke out in Moscow between the fans of local football clubs CSKA and Spartak ahead of their derby game on Sunday.
The first clashes were filmed near Ulitsa 1905 Goda metro station during the day, followed by disturbances near the game’s venue in northwestern Moscow.
The initial melee broke apart after members of the OMON anti-riot police arrived at the scene. In the second video, OMON members were filmed dragging fans into nearby paddy wagons and padding them down.
According to the Mash Telegram channel, two fans were hospitalized with light injuries and nine taken in police custody after a third fight near Dynamo metro station late on Sunday.
The game itself ended in a 1-1 tie.
