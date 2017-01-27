Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Kremlin Announces Possible Trump-Putin Meeting Prior to G20 Summit
2 hours ago Russians Most Fear International Conflict, Rising Prices — Poll
2 hours ago Russia's HIV Travel Bans to Remain Intact
Russia
Russians Most Fear International Conflict, Rising Prices — Poll
Russia
Russia's HIV Travel Bans to Remain Intact
Russia
Moscow TV Round-Up: Peter the Great, Emelyan Pugachyov, Winston Churchill and a Groundhog and a Groundhog and a Groundhog
Russia
Special Forces Likely Behind DNC Hack, Says Former Top KGB Agent
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Kremlin Announces Possible Trump-Putin Meeting Prior to G20 Summit
2 hours ago Russians Most Fear International Conflict, Rising Prices — Poll
2 hours ago Russia's HIV Travel Bans to Remain Intact

Russian Football Clubs Spent More Than $114 Million on Player Transfers in 2016

Jan 27, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: Jan. 27 2017 — 13:55

Russian Football Clubs Spent More Than $114 Million on Player Transfers in 2016

Jan 27, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: Jan. 27 2017 — 13:55
Moskva News Agency

Russian football clubs spent over $114 million on player transfers last year, FIFA's press service has announced. FIFA said this figure is 383 percent higher than the amount spent during the previous year.

According to FIFA, in 2016 the total number of international transfers in football worldwide reached 14,591 trades, exceeding the previous year's total by 1,000. 

Total spending on trading worldwide was $4.7 billion, 14.3 percent higher than 2015's figure.

The greatest activity came from Chinese clubs, which spent $451 million on new players. Since 2013, the volume of purchases by Chinese clubs increased 17 times.

European clubs spent $3.9 billion in total last year.

Among national football federations, the highest expenditure was recorded by English teams. Last year, English clubs bought players whose value totaled $1.3 billion, representing more than 43 percent of the total expenditure of the "Big Five" (England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France).

Related
World
Russian Football Fans Return Home After Serving Time for Euro 2016 Riots
Russia
CSKA Footballer Disqualified for 2 Years for Cocaine Use

Russians Most Fear International Conflict, Rising Prices — Poll

2 hours ago

According to a survey carried out by the state pollster VTsIOM, Russians most fear international conflict and rising prices.

1 hour ago

Kremlin Announces Possible Trump-Putin Meeting Prior to G20 Summit

2 hours ago

Russia's HIV Travel Bans to Remain Intact

3 hours ago

Special Forces Likely Behind DNC Hack, Says Former Top KGB Agent

5 hours ago

Russian Airlines Allow Middle-Eastern Passengers to Fly to U.S. Despite Ban

2 days ago

Russian Prosecutor General Rejects Presidential Human Rights Council's Proposal to Soften Law on ‘Foreign Agents’

2 days ago

Moscow Officials Threaten to Prosecute Anyone Who Protests Russia's Courts

1 hour ago

Kremlin Announces Possible Trump-Putin Meeting Prior to G20 Summit

2 hours ago

Russia's HIV Travel Bans to Remain Intact

3 hours ago

Special Forces Likely Behind DNC Hack, Says Former Top KGB Agent

1 hour ago

Kremlin Announces Possible Trump-Putin Meeting Prior to G20 Summit

2 hours ago

Russia's HIV Travel Bans to Remain Intact

3 hours ago

Special Forces Likely Behind DNC Hack, Says Former Top KGB Agent

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Peter the Great, Emelyan Pugachyov, Winston Churchill and a Groundhog and a Groundhog and a Groundhog

This week on Russian TV it's Peter the Great, the Decembrists, Emelyan Pugachyov and Winston Churchill - and Bill Murray interrupting things with a round-the-clock ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Peter the Great, Emelyan Pugachyov, Winston Churchill and a Groundhog and a Groundhog and a Groundhog

This week on Russian TV it's Peter the Great, the Decembrists, Emelyan Pugachyov and Winston Churchill - and Bill Murray interrupting things with a round-the-clock ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Peter the Great, Emelyan Pugachyov, Winston Churchill and a Groundhog and a Groundhog and a Groundhog

This week on Russian TV it's Peter the Great, the Decembrists, Emelyan Pugachyov and Winston Churchill - and Bill Murray interrupting things with a round-the-clock ...

Exhibition

Voices of Andre Malraux’s Imaginary Museum

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Feb. 12

This exhibition, dedicated to French novelist, art theorist and Minister of Cultural Affairs Andre Malraux (1901-76) and his concept of the Imaginary Museum, features items from major Russian and European museums. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Kremlin Announces Possible Trump-Putin Meeting Prior to G20 Summit

2 hours ago

Russia's HIV Travel Bans to Remain Intact

3 hours ago

Special Forces Likely Behind DNC Hack, Says Former Top KGB Agent

2 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Moderation, Russian-Style

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
2 days ago

I think it’s fair to say that умеренность doesn’t come easy to Russians, who tend to value big and generous emotions, personalities, appetites, and heck — even novels (Leo Tolstoy, I’m looking at you).

Print edition — 4 days ago

January 26

Sanctions Hopes; Soviet Jokes; Spicey Phos

Russian Winter – the View From Outer Space

3 days, 22 hours ago
Russia's natural beauty is at its most stark during the Winter months. These shots, taken from a satellite, provide a new spin on familiar sights ...

5 hours ago

Russian Airlines Allow Middle-Eastern Passengers to Fly to U.S. Despite Ban

2 days, 20 hours ago

Russian Prosecutor General Rejects Presidential Human Rights Council's Proposal to Soften Law on ‘Foreign Agents’

2 days, 21 hours ago

Moscow Officials Threaten to Prosecute Anyone Who Protests Russia's Courts

2 days ago

How A Group of Writers and Illustrators Revolutionized Children's Books in Early Soviet Russia

2 days ago

In early Soviet Russia, a group of avant-garde artists and poets produced a remarkable collection of futuristic children's books.

2 days ago

How A Group of Writers and Illustrators Revolutionized Children's Books in Early Soviet Russia

2 days ago

In early Soviet Russia, a group of avant-garde artists and poets produced a remarkable collection of futuristic children's books.

2 days ago

How A Group of Writers and Illustrators Revolutionized Children's Books in Early Soviet Russia

2 days ago

In early Soviet Russia, a group of avant-garde artists and poets produced a remarkable collection of futuristic children's books.

2 days ago

Moscow's Foodies Look East

After years of bland sushi and pasta, Moscow’s restaurant scene is opening up to innovative, foreign cuisine.

see more

2 days ago

Moscow's Foodies Look East

After years of bland sushi and pasta, Moscow’s restaurant scene is opening up to innovative, foreign cuisine.

2 days ago

A Shaken Transatlantic ‘Power Couple’ Turns to Putin

The Moscow Times looks back at how the leaders of the United States and Great Britain have shaped the West's policy on Russia ...

2 days ago

Moscow's Foodies Look East

After years of bland sushi and pasta, Moscow’s restaurant scene is opening up to innovative, foreign cuisine.

New issue — 4 days ago

January 26

Sanctions Hopes; Soviet Jokes; Spicey Phos
4 days ago
By Borukh Gorin
Borukh Gorin
By Borukh Gorin

On Anti-Semitism, Tolstoy’s Heir and the Crimes of Grandchildren (Op-Ed)

By Borukh Gorin
Borukh Gorin
By Borukh Gorin
4 days ago

It is difficult to decide which is more shameful — the anti-Semitic prattle of the heir to a great name, or evasions ...

2 days ago

Pilot Stops Flight to Allow Deported Refugees to Remain in Russia

3 days ago

Second FSB Agent Arrested for Treason Revealed as Notorious Hacker

3 days ago

Brother Ukraine is Fighting for Its Independence - Belarus President

3 days ago

Syrian Kurds Present Constitutional Proposal to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

3 days ago

Russia Decriminalizes Domestic Violence

3 days ago

Russian 'Batman' Protests Rising Energy Bills in Siberia

Mon. Jan. 30

More events
London Show Theater
Nocturnal Animals Cinema
The Russian Novel Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Gvidon Opera
On the Milky Road Cinema

2 days ago

Pilot Stops Flight to Allow Deported Refugees to Remain in Russia

3 days ago

Second FSB Agent Arrested for Treason Revealed as Notorious Hacker

3 days ago

Brother Ukraine is Fighting for Its Independence - Belarus President

3 days ago

Syrian Kurds Present Constitutional Proposal to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

3 days ago

Russia Decriminalizes Domestic Violence

3 days ago

Russian 'Batman' Protests Rising Energy Bills in Siberia

5 hours ago

Russian Airlines Allow Middle-Eastern Passengers to Fly to U.S. Despite Ban

2 days ago

Russian Prosecutor General Rejects Presidential Human Rights Council's Proposal to Soften Law on ‘Foreign Agents’

2 days ago

Moscow Officials Threaten to Prosecute Anyone Who Protests Russia's Courts

A Shaken Transatlantic ‘Power Couple’ Turns to Putin

2 days ago
The Moscow Times looks back at how the leaders of the United States and Great Britain have shaped the West's policy on Russia ...

Russia Tries to Remember the Holocaust

2 days ago
The government supports Holocaust commemoration, but Soviet war narratives die ...

A Shaken Transatlantic ‘Power Couple’ Turns to Putin

2 days ago
The Moscow Times looks back at how the leaders of the United States and Great Britain have shaped ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Wassily Kandinsky’s Bagatelles

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Feb. 12

Rare exhibit of Kandinsky’s paintings on glass, watercolors and drawings from 1915 to the 1920s. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Russia Tries to Remember the Holocaust

The government supports Holocaust commemoration, but Soviet war narratives die hard.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow Jazz Fans, Rejoice!

The last weekend in January looks like it’s in first place for great jazz concerts. If ...

Most Read

Moscow TV Round-Up: Peter the Great, Emelyan Pugachyov, Winston Churchill and a Groundhog and a Groundhog and a Groundhog

How A Group of Writers and Illustrators Revolutionized Children's Books in Early Soviet Russia

Moscow's Foodies Look East

A Shaken Transatlantic ‘Power Couple’ Turns to Putin
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+