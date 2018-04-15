Russian Football Club CSKA Calls Racism Claim 'Slander'

Arsenal F.C.'s Shkodran Mustafi (L) and CSKA Moscow's Ahmed Musa fight for the ball in their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second leg football match.

CSKA Moscow on Saturday dismissed a report that their fans had chanted racist abuse at Arsenal's black players during a Europa League quarter-final match on Thursday.

A Reuters photographer at the game, which ended in a 2-2 draw, heard dozens of home supporters make monkey chants at Arsenal's Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi when they neared a particular section of the stands as the ball went out of play.

On Saturday, an individual at Arsenal indicated that the club had not made a complaint about racial abuse.

The chants were repeated when Welbeck celebrated his 75th-minute goal, which brought Arsenal back into the game from 2-0 down.

A third Arsenal player who did not come off the substitute's bench was targeted with the same chants after the final whistle as he jogged to warm down on the pitch at the CSKA Arena. The player, who Reuters was unable to identify, was also black.

CSKA, who did not respond to requests for comment on Friday, said in a statement on Saturday that they were "outraged" by what they called a "slanderous" report.