Russian Football Boss Runs Onto Field With Gun, Threatens Referee

The Russian owner of a Greek football club stormed onto the field with a gun at his side to dispute a referee’s decision during a contentious game over the weekend.

PAOK FC owner Ivan Savvidis was filmed running onto the pitch in Greece’s second-largest city of Thessaloniki on Sunday after the referee canceled a last-minute goal against PAOK’s first-place rivals AEK Athens. During the altercation that eventually ended in PAOK’s 1-0 victory, Savvidis was reportedly heard yelling “you are a dead man” at the referee, Giorgos Kominis.