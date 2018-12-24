News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Dec. 24 2018 - 15:12

Russian Firefighters Use Snowballs to Douse Flames

Moskva News Agency

A pair of firefighters got creative when they put out a cable fire with the one thing in abundance across Russia this time of year: snow.  

Social media footage showed uniformed emergency workers in the Voronezh region pelting snowballs at burning electrical wires overheard.

A regional Emergency Situations Ministry spokesman said the firefighters hurled snowballs at the wires to keep the flames from spreading while municipal workers cut off power.

“Our lads used an elegant, safe and fun means of preventing the fire from spreading – snowballs,” Sergei Khrenov, spokesman for the ministry’s Voronezh region branch, said in a Facebook post Monday.

“The fire extinguishing textbooks refer to this action as ‘improvised means of firefighting,’" he added. “Most importantly, it worked!”

The feat comes a month after police in Siberia commended their colleagues for hurling snowballs at a burning house before the arrival of firefighters.



Latest news

Ice Maze With No Escape Branded a Metaphor for Russia
Meanwhile…
Dec. 24 2018
Ice Maze With No Escape Branded a Metaphor for Russia
Russia Supports Political Role for Qaddafi's Son in Libya
News
Dec. 24 2018
Russia Supports Political Role for Qaddafi's Son in Libya
U.S. Satellite Firm Offers to Sell Minority Stake to Russia
News
Dec. 24 2018
U.S. Satellite Firm Offers to Sell Minority Stake to Russia

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Authorities Cover Snow in White Paint to Hide Signs of Pollution, Reports

Meanwhile…

Santa Claus Dies at a Party for Kindergarteners in Siberia

News

Russia Won’t Go to War With 'Nazi' Ukraine, Lavrov Says

News

Kremlin Warns it May ‘Target’ U.S. Missile Launchers in Europe

News

Putin's End-of-Year Presser in Quotes

Sign up for our weekly newsletter