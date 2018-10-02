News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Oct. 02 2018 - 12:10

Russian Firefighters Declare Hunger Strike Over Poor Working Conditions

Emergency Situations Ministry website

Firefighters in the Russian Far East have declared a hunger strike to protest poor working conditions, including leaky roofs, moldy offices and a dire lack of equipment.

Russia’s fire service has been paralyzed by a deep internal crisis after 278,000 staff members became part of the Emergency Situations Ministry in 2002, The Moscow Times has detailed last year. Leadership changes affected almost every operational process – from training to dealing with major accidents and making tactical decisions.

Read More
Going Down in Flames

Khangalassky district firefighters in the Far East Sakha republic last went on a hunger strike in April to protest low wages and a lack of equipment, staff and overtime pay. Their union leader accused the authorities of failing to comply with more than 40 lawsuits that the local fire department had won over workplace violations.

Last week, the firemen announced plans to resume the hunger strike over what they said was the refusal of local authorities to address their demands. According to Russia’s Dozhd TV news channel, a total of 14 Khangalassky firefighters had joined the hunger strike by Monday night.

“Nobody will be pushed around by the protesters,” the head of Sakha’s public security committee, Yury Zaytsev, said during a briefing on Friday, in which he said that most of the firefighters’ April demands had been met.

Sakha needs an additional 700 million rubles ($10.7 million) to renovate the decrepit fire stations and buy badly needed equipment, Zaytsev added.

A statement on the fire service’s website says the authorities and the union are at odds over proposed pay raises, vacation days and major repairs. A Sakha firemen’s union representative said at the briefing that negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement were scheduled to finish on Nov. 1.

Russia’s ex-minister of emergency situations Vladimir Puchkov criticized the workers who staged the April hunger strike as “pseudo-firefighters.”

“I wouldn’t give a bread crust to those slackers,” he had said.

1 in 2 Russians Say They’re Ready to Join Pension Protests — Poll
News
Sept. 03 2018
1 in 2 Russians Say They’re Ready to Join Pension Protests — Poll
On Election Day, Anti-Kremlin Protesters Rally Across Russia Against Pension Age Hike
News
Sept. 09 2018
On Election Day, Anti-Kremlin Protesters Rally Across Russia Against Pension Age Hike
More Than 150 Detained in Pension Protests Across Russia
News
Sept. 09 2018
More Than 150 Detained in Pension Protests Across Russia

Latest news

Putin Continues Governor Reshuffle After Election Snag
News
Oct. 02 2018
Putin Continues Governor Reshuffle After Election Snag
U.S. Official Hints at Shorter Visa Waiting Times for Russians
News
Oct. 02 2018
U.S. Official Hints at Shorter Visa Waiting Times for Russians
Dozens Detained at Suspected Criminal Gathering Outside Moscow
News
Oct. 02 2018
Dozens Detained at Suspected Criminal Gathering Outside Moscow

Most read

News

Anglo-American School in St. Petersburg Closes After 40 Years

Meanwhile…

Russian Deputy Calls to Prosecute Feminists After Viral ‘Manspreading’ Video

News

Anti-Kremlin Activist Verzilov Taken Under Protection by German Police

News

Number of Russians Applying for U.S. Visas Abroad Skyrockets

Meanwhile…

Steven Seagal Expresses Interest in Russian Governor’s Seat

Sign up for our weekly newsletter