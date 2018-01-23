News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago ‘Death of Stalin’ Satire Film Revoked in Russia Over ‘Ideological’ Concerns
5 hours ago Sweden Confirms Russia’s Nuclear ‘Underwater Drone’
5 hours ago Russian Film ‘Loveless’ Nominated for Academy Award
News
‘Death of Stalin’ Satire Film Revoked in Russia Over ‘Ideological’ Concerns
News
Sweden Confirms Russia’s Nuclear ‘Underwater Drone’
News
Russia Lags Behind U.S. in ‘Most Powerful’ Countries Ranking
News
Car Torched in Third Attack on Memorial Human Right Group in North Caucasus
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian Film ‘Loveless’ Nominated for Academy Award

Jan 23, 2018 — 18:17

Russian Film ‘Loveless’ Nominated for Academy Award

Jan 23, 2018 — 18:17
Loveless / WDSSPR

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s film “Loveless” has been nominated for the upcoming 90th Academy Awards.

Russia’s entry for the Best Foreign Language Film will go up against “A Fantastic Woman” from Chile, the Hungarian film “On Body and Soul,” “The Insult” from Lebanon and the Swedish film “The Square.”

Zvyagintsev’s drama was also nominated for a Golden Globe earlier this month in the best foreign language film category, but lost out to the German entry “In the fade.”

“We are sure we have a shot at [winning] an Oscar,” Alexander Rodyansky, the film’s producer told the Interfax news agency in August.

The 90th Academy Awards will be held on March 4, 2018.

Related
Meanwhile…
The Great Collectors
Meanwhile…
Ending the Year on a High Note
Opinion
Looking Back at the Year in Russian Cinema
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+