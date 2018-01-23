Russian Film ‘Loveless’ Nominated for Academy Award

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s film “Loveless” has been nominated for the upcoming 90th Academy Awards.

Russia’s entry for the Best Foreign Language Film will go up against “A Fantastic Woman” from Chile, the Hungarian film “On Body and Soul,” “The Insult” from Lebanon and the Swedish film “The Square.”

Zvyagintsev’s drama was also nominated for a Golden Globe earlier this month in the best foreign language film category, but lost out to the German entry “In the fade.”

“We are sure we have a shot at [winning] an Oscar,” Alexander Rodyansky, the film’s producer told the Interfax news agency in August.

The 90th Academy Awards will be held on March 4, 2018.