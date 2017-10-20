Russian Actress and CEO Accuses Weinstein of Sexual Harassment

The head of Russia’s film promotion body, actress Yekaterina Mtsitouridze, has come forward with allegations of sexual harassment from disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.



Weinstein was forced out of his award-winning film studio and later quit its board as he faces multiple allegations of rape and sexual harassment.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter magazine published Thursday, Mtsitouridze recounted an incident with Weinstein a year after he initially made advances in 2003.

The actress said Weinstein invited her to his hotel in Venice in Italy after the screening of his distribution company’s blockbuster in 2004.

She proposed meeting in a hotel cafe instead, but was told by his assistant that the producer was feeling unwell when she showed up the next day.

Despite promising he would join Mtsitouridze, the assistant left immediately after leading her into Weinstein’s room.

“I was frozen into immobility like a statue, because [Weinstein] was in a bathrobe,” she recalled.

Mtsitouridze remembers him saying “let’s relax” and “you will love it” before she ultimately fled the hotel room, seizing on a moment when a waiter entered without knocking.

Around a decade later, Mtsitouridze recalls Weinstein warning her not to go public with her story.

“Be a smart girl,” she said Weinstein whispered to her at the Cannes film festival.