On International Women's Day, Russian Feminists Storm the Kremlin

Several female activists have been detained after trying to attach a banner to the walls of the Kremlin calling for the ouster of men from Russian politics.

A video uploaded on social media shows activists standing on the red, outer wall of the Kremlin facing the Alexandrovsky gardens, with a banner reading: “Two hundred years of men in power. Out with them!” They had also set off several blue-colored smoke bombs.

Another photo of the stunt showed a different banner attached to the Kremlin's corner tower Uglovaya Arsenalnaya reading: “Our national idea— Feminism”