2 hours ago International Women's Day in Russia: the Good, the Bad, and the Sexist
5 hours ago China's Foreign Minister Wants You To Know: Russia is Beijing's Best Friend Forever
6 hours ago Russia Introduces Free Visas for Country's Far East
1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 6, Feb. 28 - March. 5)
How Russia Turned on a Teenage Rape Victim
The Women of Russia
Why Russia's New 'Thaw' Isn't Really a Thaw
On International Women's Day, Russian Feminists Storm the Kremlin

March 8, 2017 — 13:59
Katrin Nenasheva / Facebook

Several female activists have been detained after trying to attach a banner to the walls of the Kremlin calling for the ouster of men from Russian politics.

A video uploaded on social media shows activists standing on the red, outer wall of the Kremlin facing the Alexandrovsky gardens, with a banner reading: “Two hundred years of men in power. Out with them!” They had also set off several blue-colored smoke bombs.

Another photo of the stunt showed a different banner attached to the Kremlin's corner tower Uglovaya Arsenalnaya reading: “Our national idea— Feminism”

According to the blogger Ilya Varlamov, several other activists managed to get onto the Kremlin's inner grounds, carrying posters with slogans such as “A woman for president” and “We're the majority.”

Police have detained seven people, including several activists, a photographer and a journalist for Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, the police monitoring website OVD-Info reported.

International Women's Day on March 8 has been widely celebrated in Russia since 1913. While many countries use the occasion to call for greater gender equality, women in Russia often take on a more passive role, receiving gifts of chocolates and flowers.

Russia Pledges Harsher Domestic Violence Laws, Weeks After Decriminalizing Abuse
Twenty Russian Women Who Matter
Russian TV's Favorite Chumps

How Russia Turned on a Teenage Rape Victim

17-year-old Diana Shurygina was raped at a party. But much of the Russian public believes she brought it on herself.

International Women's Day in Russia: the Good, the Bad, and the Sexist

China's Foreign Minister Wants You To Know: Russia is Beijing's Best Friend Forever

Russia Introduces Free Visas for Country's Far East

Russia Pledges Harsher Domestic Violence Laws, Weeks After Decriminalizing Abuse

Chinese Tourists in Moscow Urged Not to Hug Russian Children

Russia 'Not Ready' for Law Uniting Nation's Ethnic Groups, Says Expert

Twenty Russian Women Who Matter

Sexism remains one of Russia's social realities. But these women are making laws, fighting injustice, defining policies, and turning industries upside down - some for ...

Twenty Russian Women Who Matter

Sexism remains one of Russia's social realities. But these women are making laws, fighting injustice, defining policies, and turning industries upside down - some for ...

Twenty Russian Women Who Matter

Sexism remains one of Russia's social realities. But these women are making laws, fighting injustice, defining policies, and turning industries upside down - some for ...

The Hague Effect: Russia to Face Charges of Terrorism in Ukraine

Public discussion of the Ukrainian lawsuit in the International Court of Justice might prove a very effective PR campaign in the promotion of Kiev's political interests

The Women of Russia

Women's Day, which commemorates women's struggle for emancipation, is one of Russia's biggest holidays.

Russia Pledges Harsher Domestic Violence Laws, Weeks After Decriminalizing Abuse

Chinese Tourists in Moscow Urged Not to Hug Russian Children

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 6, Feb. 28 - March. 5)

An avant-garde manifesto is launched. The founder of the Soviet secret police breaks out of prison. Balalaikas apparently sound great.

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 6, Feb. 28 - March. 5)

An avant-garde manifesto is launched. The founder of the Soviet secret police breaks out of prison. Balalaikas apparently sound great.

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 6, Feb. 28 - March. 5)

An avant-garde manifesto is launched. The founder of the Soviet secret police breaks out of prison. Balalaikas apparently sound great.

Opulence, Chechnya's Ruler Has It

Ramzan Kadyrov likes to maintain the appearance that he lives modestly, and he doesn't like sharing photos that betray his apparently lavish wealth. But we still get sneak peeks.

Opulence, Chechnya's Ruler Has It

Ramzan Kadyrov likes to maintain the appearance that he lives modestly, and he doesn't like sharing photos that betray his apparently lavish wealth. But we still get sneak peeks.

Why Russia's New 'Thaw' Isn't Really a Thaw

Hopes for Russia's regime softening its grip on political opponents and human rights are, at the very best, premature.

Opulence, Chechnya's Ruler Has It

Ramzan Kadyrov likes to maintain the appearance that he lives modestly, and he doesn't like sharing photos that betray his apparently lavish wealth. But we still get sneak peeks.

Navalny Has Alleged the Russian Prime Minister Is Corrupt. Now What?

Russian officials believe their lifestyles are simply compensation for the gruelingly hard work of running the state

Kremlin Asks Officials to 'Get Creative' for Women's Day

Putin Pardons Russian Woman Charged for 'Treasonous' Text Messages

Russian Banks Refuse Passports From Ukraine's Breakaway Republics

Another Russian Soldier Reportedly Killed in Syria Is Laid to Rest in Nizhny Novgorod

Russian Prison Guards Intercept a Drone Sneaking a Mobile Phone to an Inmate

Russia's Latest Instagram Trend: Renting Hundreds of Roses for the Ultimate Selfie

Why Russia's New 'Thaw' Isn't Really a Thaw

Hopes for Russia's regime softening its grip on political opponents and human rights are, at the very best, premature.

Russian TV's Favorite Chumps

A small group of token experts is playing the role ...

Why Russia's New 'Thaw' Isn't Really a Thaw

Hopes for Russia's regime softening its grip on political opponents and human rights are, at the very best, ...
