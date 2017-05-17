Russia
Russian Federal Lawmakers to Make It Harder for Themselves to Meet With Voters

May 17, 2017 — 19:51
— Update: 19:51

Russian Federal Lawmakers to Make It Harder for Themselves to Meet With Voters

May 17, 2017 — 19:51
— Update: 19:51
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

Committee members in the State Duma have approved final amendments to legislation that would crack down on single-mandate Duma deputies’ ability to hold rallies without the permission of local authorities. Lawmakers will vote on the legislation this Friday, when it’s expected to pass and move on to the Federation Council.

The law would restrict legislators’ right to hold impromptu public meetings, limiting them to gatherings with their actual constituents, and requiring these meetings to take place only at special locations within their districts. Rallies of any other kind would need to be approved by local officials, like ordinary public assemblies.

This law would not apply to State Duma deputies who won their seats on party tickets. The Duma consists of 450 deputies, half of whom are elected in individual contests, where lone opposition politicians have managed in the past to slip through Russia’s tightly controlled electoral system.

United Russia member Irina Belykh, the author of the legislation, explains her initiative as a response to Duma deputies she says have abused their power to meet with voters, attending political rallies outside their districts as a legal smokescreen, so organizers don’t have to go through the proper channels for official permits.

5 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
5 days ago

You know what to call your back-pedaling, postponing, shirking, and reneging. Then we come to the really tricky bit: what do you say? The art of what Russians call вежливый отказ (politely saying no) is worth mastering.

Print edition — 6 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner

In Pictures: Stalin is Making a Comeback

2 days, 3 hours ago
The brutal Soviet ruler Josef Stalin is making an unlikely comeback in modern day Russia.

New issue — 6 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner
6 days ago
By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov

Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)

By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov
6 days ago

The economy and concerns over North Korea will bring Russia and Japan closer — not any desire to resolve future of the ...

The City of Moscow Has Its Own Propaganda Empire

1 day ago
Mayor Sergei Sobyanin takes the tricks Russia plays on foreign audiences and puts them to use against his own constituents.

7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer

1 day ago
With the promise of summer around the corner, it’s time ...

The City of Moscow Has Its Own Propaganda Empire

1 day ago
Mayor Sergei Sobyanin takes the tricks Russia plays on foreign audiences and puts them to use against his ...
