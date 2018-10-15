Russian Faces 10 Years in Prison for LSD Mail Order From Britain

Photographs published by the Federal Customs Service’s southern branch on Monday depicted an envelope with 1st class Royal Mail stamps and a small sticker attached to a piece of paper.

A man in southern Russia has been charged with ordering LSD from the United Kingdom by mail, customs officials have said.

Officials said they seized a mailbag containing the envelope with the suspected drugs in the city of Rostov-on-Don and sent it for a forensic examination.

Tests uncovered that a piece of perforated paper contained 0.00288 grams of LSD, the TASS news agency quoted the customs office as saying. Samples of LSD exceeding 0.0001 grams are considered a "large amount" under Russia's Criminal Code.

The unnamed suspect faces up to 10 years in prison on drug smuggling charges.



“The Russian national explained that he had carried out at least three orders of LSD on foreign websites throughout 2018,” the custom’s office said.