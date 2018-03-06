Former Russian Spy Incident in Britain: Facts and Reactions

On Sunday, Sergei Skripal, a 66-year-old former Russian spy, was found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping center in Salisbury, England, after exposure to what police said was an unknown substance.

Skripal was arrested in 2004 by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on suspicion of betraying dozens of Russian agents to British intelligence services. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2006 after a secret trial, but was pardoned four years later as part of a spy swap.

The incident recalls the poisoning of ex-KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko with radioactive polonium-210 in London in 2006.

Here’s what we know so far:

— Skripal was found alongside his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia. Both have been hospitalized and are in a critical condition.

— An emergency service worker has also been hospitalized.

Reactions:

— British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in a speech to parliament warned “governments around the world that no attempt to take innocent life on UK soil will go unsanctioned or unpunished."

"We don't know exactly what has taken place in Salisbury, but if it's as bad as it looks, it is another crime in the litany of crimes that we can lay at Russia's door," he said.