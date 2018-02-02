News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 02 2018 - 08:02

Russian Ex-Governor Sentenced to 8 Years on Bribery Charges

Nikita Belykh

Nikita Belykh

Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

The liberal ex-governor of the Kirov region in central Russia has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for accepting a bribe in a case he has labeled absurd.

Nikita Belykh was charged with accepting a 600,000 euro ($746,500) bribe in three instalments between 2012 and 2016 to protect the interests of a ski factory and forest management company based in Kirov. He has pleaded innocent to the charges and said he was the victim of a setup.

Read More
Read more: Governor Belykh's Arrest Has Russian Elite on Edge

“Despite the defendant’s position, his guilt is established,” Moscow’s Presnensky district court judge Tatyana Vasyuchenko was cited as saying by the Mediazona news website.

Belykh was delivered to the court in Moscow on Thursday from the hospital accompanied by a doctor who performed regular check-ups of his health throughout the 9-hour-long trial.

Prosecutors had requested for Belykh to be sentenced to 10 years in jail, fined 100 million rubles ($1.8 million) and barred from holding public office for eight years. The ex-governor called the charges “absurd” when the trial opened last fall and asked the judge to acquit him last month, Mediazona reported.

The court ruled to sentence Belykh to 8 years in jail and issued a fine of 48 million rubles ($860,000).

Belykh’s lawyer said that an appeal would be filed against the verdict and that the defendant would “keep fighting,” the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Friday.

Belykh was appointed as the governor of the Kirov region by President Dmitry Medvedev a decade ago, drawing criticism from fellow liberal politicians for “selling his soul to the devil,” Newsweek reported at the time.

A Game with Unknown Rules (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 08 2018
A Game with Unknown Rules (Op-ed)
Why Russians Are Choosing Malta Over Putin (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 11 2018
Why Russians Are Choosing Malta Over Putin (Op-ed)
Russia's Oligarchs Brace for U.S. List of Putin Friends
News
Jan. 12 2018
Russia's Oligarchs Brace for U.S. List of Putin Friends

Latest news

Internet Censorship Skyrockets in Russia in 2017, Study Says
News
Feb. 05 2018
Internet Censorship Skyrockets in Russia in 2017, Study Says
Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow
News
Feb. 05 2018
Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
Feb. 05 2018
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

Moscow in your inbox