Russian Ethics Committee Frowns on Homophobic Lawmaker's Harassment of LGBT Rights Activists

The Whisperers: Meet the Snitches Making a Return to Russia
58 minutes ago
After losing influence and appeal, vigilante informants are making a comeback in Russian society.
22 hours ago
Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis
Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
Premiere of Christopher Durand’s winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play at Satirikon
Konstantin Raikin stages Christopher Durand’s comedy that blends Chekhov’s famous ennui with the modern-day ado and social networking. Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia reside in their old family home, mourning their lost dreams and missed opportunities. When their often-wrong, fortune-telling maid warns of impending dangers, and their movie star sister, Masha, arrives unexpectedly with young, sexy, boy toy, Spike, the family is launched into a rollicking weekend of one-upmanship, exposed nerves, and a lot of broken mugs. Read more
‘Last Bell’ Tolls for Russia's High School Graduates
Marius Ivaskevicius’ new play as staged by Mindaugas Karbauskis
Mindaugas Karbauskis stages Marius Ivaskevicius’ play about Lithuaninan expats in London. Read more