Russian Environmentalist Severely Beaten by Masked Assailants

[Warning: The graphic images below may be disturbing to some readers.]

A prominent environmental activist has been beaten by masked men in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar after returning from an inspection.

Andrei Rudomakha coordinates the Environmental Watch on North Caucasus (EWNC), a regional pressure group campaigning to preserve wild nature in the region. EWNC has roiled local and federal officials by exposing land grabs and construction projects in Russia’s south, including for the 2014 Sochi Olympics.