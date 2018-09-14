News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Sept. 14 2018 - 15:09

Russian Emigree Hitman Detained in Israel After Warning Would-Be Victims

Flickr

Israeli police said they have detained an alleged contract killer who was hired by a Russian businessman to kill two people in Israel but, reportedly facing a guilty conscience, admitted his murder plans to the would-be victims.

Police opened an investigation into the case after one of the would-be victims said the alleged contract killer had accosted them on the street and warned them he had been hired to kill them. The 38-year-old suspect reportedly immigrated to Israel last year from Russia, where he had allegedly served in the special forces.

The alleged contract killer told his would-be victims “he regretted the mission,” Israeli police said in a statement on Twitter.

The unnamed Russian businessman allegedly paid the contract hitman a $5,000 advance, with a promise to pay $1 million if he carried out the assassinations. According to the Newsru.co.il website, the would-be killer received another $5,000 with instructions to “immediately carry out the murder.”

Read More
Russian Asylum Requests Spike in Israel, Officials Say

Soon after, the alleged hitman reportedly shared a photo of a staged assassination, and was detained soon after.

Police said the businessman took out a contract hit on two middle-aged Tel Aviv residents because they had defrauded him of $16 million.

The alleged contract killer is expected to be indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime on Friday, Israeli police said.

Russian Asylum Requests Spike in Israel, Officials Say
News
Aug. 22 2018
Russian Asylum Requests Spike in Israel, Officials Say

Latest news

U.S. Tells Russia it Could Avoid Novichok Sanctions in Exchange for Chemical Inspections
News
Sept. 14 2018
U.S. Tells Russia it Could Avoid Novichok Sanctions in Exchange for Chemical Inspections
Russian Warships Hold Military Exercise in Bering Sea
News
Sept. 14 2018
Russian Warships Hold Military Exercise in Bering Sea
Bank of Russia Hikes Interest Rates For the First Time Since 2014
News
Sept. 14 2018
Bank of Russia Hikes Interest Rates For the First Time Since 2014

Most read

News

Poland Fires All Russian Diplomatic School Graduates From Foreign Service, Minister Says

News

Putin's Ex-Bodyguard Challenges Navalny to a ‘Duel’

News

U.S. Jets Intercept Russian Strategic Bombers Off the Coast of Alaska

News

Russians Accused of Spy Poisoning Say They Were in Salisbury for Tourism

News

Russian Deputy Submits Bill to Regulate Duels

Sign up for our weekly newsletter