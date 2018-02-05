Russian Embassy Thanks Americans for Condolences Over Pilot’s Death

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Saturday that Major Roman Filipov died in a gun battle with militants after successfully ejecting from his downed Su-25 fighter jet in northern Syria. The ministry later confirmed that the pilot had set off a hand grenade to avoid capture by militants.

In a rare departure from geopolitical tensions, the Russian Embassy in the United States has thanked Americans for their condolences over the death of a Russian fighter pilot downed in Syria over the weekend.

“We want to thank all American citizens sending us their condolences on the death of a Russian fighter pilot who was killed in action against terrorists in Syria,” the Russian Embassy said in a Facebook post on Monday.

“This tragedy has once again proven that there are people in the U.S. who realize the necessity of fighting common evil together,” the statement said.

“There is no doubt that our victory is imminent,” it added.

“Together we could achieve it faster and with less casualties.”