After Everest Botch, Russian Embassy in London Says: ‘Digital Sh*t’ Happens

Fresh off the heels of describing Mount Everest as part of Russia, the Russian Embassy in London pointed the finger at a controversial episode in Britain’s past.
The Russian Embassy in Britain on Monday in a tweet described Mount Everest, wedged between Nepal and China, as part of Russia. The post was later deleted, but not before social media users had made their quips referencing Russia’s annexation of Crimea in March 2014.
“On appropriation of Everest. Digital sh*t happens,” the Embassy said in a new Tweet on Tuesday. “For [example], one might have heard that someone’s young husband led [the British] expedition to Tibet.”
The tweet appears to be a stab at Britain’s own history in a reference to Francis Younghusband, who led a British military incursion into Tibet in December 1903 in which hundreds of people died.
The embassy’s tweet was accompanied by a screenshot of a scene from the popular film “Forrest Gump,” in which Forrest accidentally coins the phrase: “Sh*t happens.”