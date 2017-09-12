Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Russia Signs S-400 Missiles Deal With Turkey
2 hours ago Russia's Largest Cinema Chain Cancels 'Mathilde'
2 hours ago Jehovah’s Witnesses Appeal Russia's 'Extremist' Label
Meanwhile…
Pig Protest in Southern Russia Blocks Highway to Kazakhstan
Meanwhile…
So Trump Isn't Putin's Bride? There's a Meme for That
Meanwhile…
Did Russia's New Ambassador to the U.S. Really Just Quote Lenin on Day 1?
Meanwhile…
Russian Weather is Finally Back to What it Does Best: Snow
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

After Everest Botch, Russian Embassy in London Says: ‘Digital Sh*t’ Happens

Sep 12, 2017 — 14:25
— Update: 14:28

After Everest Botch, Russian Embassy in London Says: ‘Digital Sh*t’ Happens

Sep 12, 2017 — 14:25
— Update: 14:28

Fresh off the heels of describing Mount Everest as part of Russia, the Russian Embassy in London pointed the finger at a controversial episode in Britain’s past.

The Russian Embassy in Britain on Monday in a tweet described Mount Everest, wedged between Nepal and China, as part of Russia. The post was later deleted, but not before social media users had made their quips referencing Russia’s annexation of Crimea in March 2014.

Russian Embassy in U.K. Says Everest is Part of Russia

“On appropriation of Everest. Digital sh*t happens,” the Embassy said in a new Tweet on Tuesday. “For [example], one might have heard that someone’s young husband led [the British] expedition to Tibet.”

The tweet appears to be a stab at Britain’s own history in a reference to Francis Younghusband, who led a British military incursion into Tibet in December 1903 in which hundreds of people died.

The embassy’s tweet was accompanied by a screenshot of a scene from the popular film “Forrest Gump,” in which Forrest accidentally coins the phrase: “Sh*t happens.”

Related
Russia
Russia Could Restrict U.S. Diplomats’ Parking Rights in Consulate Retaliation
Russia
Russia's Dancing Diplomats: Zakharova Dances the Kalinka
Russia
Russian Diplomats Caught Recycling UN Speech For Eight Years
Russia
U.S. Diplomats Edit Comically Inept Fake Letter
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+