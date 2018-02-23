Russian Embassy in Argentina Caught in Cocaine Smuggling Probe
Argentina Ministry of Security
Six people, including a former Russian diplomat and an Argentinian police officer, were arrested following an investigation into cocaine smuggling through the Russian Embassy in Buenos Aires.
The arrests were the result of a joint operation between Russia and Argentina which began in December 2016 when cocaine was discovered on Embassy grounds.
“We have dismantled an international cocaine trafficking organization operating between Argentina, Russia and Germany,” Patricia Bullrich, Argentina’s Security Minister, said at a news conference on Thursday, The New York Times reports.
On Dec. 13, 2016, Russia’s Ambassador to Argentina Viktor Koronelli alerted local authorities to 16 bags of drugs on embassy grounds. Argentinian police seized the 389 kilograms of cocaine worth over 60 million dollars discovered at the embassy school.
As part the operation, the cocaine was replaced with flour, Reuters reports. A tracking device was placed in the bags, which were shipped in December last year as diplomatic luggage on a Russian plane.
Two men who collected the bags in Russia were arrested.
Bullrich named a “Mr. K”, who “remains at large in Germany” as responsible for supplying cocaine to the Russian Embassy.
Ali Abynov, a former embassy official and Mr. K’s contact there, was detained at his apartment in Moscow on Thursday. Abynov reportedly helped plan the shipment.