Russian Embassy in Argentina Caught in Cocaine Smuggling Probe

Six people, including a former Russian diplomat and an Argentinian police officer, were arrested following an investigation into cocaine smuggling through the Russian Embassy in Buenos Aires.

The arrests were the result of a joint operation between Russia and Argentina which began in December 2016 when cocaine was discovered on Embassy grounds.

“We have dismantled an international cocaine trafficking organization operating between Argentina, Russia and Germany,” Patricia Bullrich, Argentina’s Security Minister, said at a news conference on Thursday, The New York Times reports.