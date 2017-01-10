Russian Embassy Accuses UK of Waging ‘Anti-Russian Witch Hunt’

The Russian Embassy in the UK has accused the British government of sparking an “anti-Russian witch hunt.”

The embassy claimed on Tuesday that Westminster had launched an “official campaign” to convince the British public that Russia wished to “undermine the UK.”

“It seems that the Western elites will go to great lengths to save their own world with its Washington consensus, Davos and austerity, even if it does no longer benefit anybody else,” the embassy wrote on its website.

The statement also speculated that anti-Russia “jingoism” was a tactic to force a rerun of the UK’s June referendum on EU membership and “save the status quo.”

“This panic and hysterics is a response to the overall loss of control [and] a loss of control over the public debate,” the statement said. “As always, British special services are all too willing to oblige.”