Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
8 hours ago Russian Governor Treats Thousands of Special-Needs Kids to Free Holiday Chocolates. Some With Maggots.
12 hours ago Russian Man Caught Stealing 3-Million-Ruble Park Statue for His Girlfriend
13 hours ago Patriarch Kirill's New Posterchild Has a Suspiciously High-Ranking Daddy
World
Belarus, Europe’s Hermit, May Be Opening Up: Here's What You Can Do There
World
Alleged Litvinenko Assassins Added to U.S. Sanctions List
Russia
How Kremlin Media Covers the Hacking Scandal
World
Dutch Police Detain Journalist Carrying MH17 Debris
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
8 hours ago Russian Governor Treats Thousands of Special-Needs Kids to Free Holiday Chocolates. Some With Maggots.
12 hours ago Russian Man Caught Stealing 3-Million-Ruble Park Statue for His Girlfriend
13 hours ago Patriarch Kirill's New Posterchild Has a Suspiciously High-Ranking Daddy

Russian Embassy Accuses UK of Waging ‘Anti-Russian Witch Hunt’

Jan 10, 2017 — 18:16
— Update: 18:34

Russian Embassy Accuses UK of Waging ‘Anti-Russian Witch Hunt’

Jan 10, 2017 — 18:16
— Update: 18:34
Dan Kitwood / Reuters

The Russian Embassy in the UK has accused the British government of sparking an “anti-Russian witch hunt.”

The embassy claimed on Tuesday that Westminster had launched an “official campaign” to convince the British public that Russia wished to “undermine the UK.”

“It seems that the Western elites will go to great lengths to save their own world with its Washington consensus, Davos and austerity, even if it does no longer benefit anybody else,” the embassy wrote on its website.

The statement also speculated that anti-Russia “jingoism” was a tactic to force a rerun of the UK’s June referendum on EU membership and “save the status quo.”

“This panic and hysterics is a response to the overall loss of control [and] a loss of control over the public debate,” the statement said. “As always, British special services are all too willing to oblige.”

Read More: Kremlin Eyes Better U.K.-Russia Ties After Brexit Referendum

The embassy made a number of other accusations, including that the British government would warn the incoming Trump administration against dealing with Moscow. The statement alleged that British condemnation of Russia’s Syrian policy hoped to provide a cover for the UK’s own foreign policy mishaps.

“[Is it that] the British Government’s harsh rhetoric on Syria is meant to cover up its complicity in the deliberate obliteration of Yemen to make it dependent on outside financial assistance?” the statement asked.

“We don’t expect Her Majesty’s Government to win this argument in an open and reasoned debate,” the statement said, “and we challenge the mainstream British media to publish this comment.”

Speaking in the United States on Tuesday, UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK needed to pursue a twin-strategy of “engagement and vigilance” when dealing with Moscow.

“The point that we have made to the incoming [U.S.] administration and indeed on Capitol Hill is just this, as I said earlier on… it would be folly for us further to demonize Russia or to push Russia into a corner," Johnson said.

The Russian Embassy in the UK has made several waves in the media over recent months, largely thanks to its outspoken official Twitter account.

The account recently grabbed headlines after posting an image of Pepe the Frog, a meme widely associated with the alt-right. Pepe was classified as a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League in September 2016, although the group has since claimed that not every meme with the image is racist.  

Related
World
Russia Today Offers Show to Britain's Nigel Farage
Opinion
The Week Britain Pretended It Was Ukraine (Op-Ed)

Don’t Say It

9 hours ago

They say “sex sells,” but don't go peddling it near dinner tables in Russia, where families in an ostensibly conservative society say the subject is too taboo to discuss at home.

8 hours ago

Russian Governor Treats Thousands of Special-Needs Kids to Free Holiday Chocolates. Some With Maggots.

12 hours ago

Russian Man Caught Stealing 3-Million-Ruble Park Statue for His Girlfriend

13 hours ago

Patriarch Kirill's New Posterchild Has a Suspiciously High-Ranking Daddy

16 hours ago

Russia’s Economic Woes to Delay Delivery of Ballistic Missile Launchers

17 hours ago

Russian Officials Deny Existence of Cyber Warfare Corps

19 hours ago

Sex, Suicide and Death Named Russia’s Top Taboos

8 hours ago

Russian Governor Treats Thousands of Special-Needs Kids to Free Holiday Chocolates. Some With Maggots.

12 hours ago

Russian Man Caught Stealing 3-Million-Ruble Park Statue for His Girlfriend

13 hours ago

Patriarch Kirill's New Posterchild Has a Suspiciously High-Ranking Daddy

8 hours ago

Russian Governor Treats Thousands of Special-Needs Kids to Free Holiday Chocolates. Some With Maggots.

12 hours ago

Russian Man Caught Stealing 3-Million-Ruble Park Statue for His Girlfriend

13 hours ago

Patriarch Kirill's New Posterchild Has a Suspiciously High-Ranking Daddy

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Belarus, Europe’s Hermit, May Be Opening Up: Here's What You Can Do There

"Europe's last dictatorship" is offering 5 days visa-free tourism. Sandwiched between the EU and Russia, this landlocked country is home to some of Europe's most ...

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Belarus, Europe’s Hermit, May Be Opening Up: Here's What You Can Do There

"Europe's last dictatorship" is offering 5 days visa-free tourism. Sandwiched between the EU and Russia, this landlocked country is home to some of Europe's most ...

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Belarus, Europe’s Hermit, May Be Opening Up: Here's What You Can Do There

"Europe's last dictatorship" is offering 5 days visa-free tourism. Sandwiched between the EU and Russia, this landlocked country is home to some of Europe's most ...

Exhibition

Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Private Collections
to Mar. 12

Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

8 hours ago

Russian Governor Treats Thousands of Special-Needs Kids to Free Holiday Chocolates. Some With Maggots.

12 hours ago

Russian Man Caught Stealing 3-Million-Ruble Park Statue for His Girlfriend

13 hours ago

Patriarch Kirill's New Posterchild Has a Suspiciously High-Ranking Daddy

1 week ago
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky

Russia, the Inequality Champion (Op-ed)

By Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
1 week ago

Nowhere else in the developed world are incomes so unevenly skewed in favour of the richest, says Boris Grozovsky

Print edition — 20 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

1 day ago

How Kremlin Media Covers the Hacking Scandal

1 day ago

The Russian state media is dismissing accusations of Moscow's meddling in the U.S. presidential election. With 12 days until Donald Trump's inauguration, pro-Kremlin media is optimistic but still cautious about future ties with Washington.

1 day ago

How Kremlin Media Covers the Hacking Scandal

1 day ago

The Russian state media is dismissing accusations of Moscow's meddling in the U.S. presidential election. With 12 days until Donald Trump's inauguration, pro-Kremlin media is optimistic but still cautious about future ties with Washington.

1 day ago

How Kremlin Media Covers the Hacking Scandal

1 day ago

The Russian state media is dismissing accusations of Moscow's meddling in the U.S. presidential election. With 12 days until Donald Trump's inauguration, pro-Kremlin media is optimistic but still cautious about future ties with Washington.

Moscow Cyclists Brave Minus 25 Degree Freeze For City Bike Marathon

1 day, 20 hours ago
Moscow's bicycle lovers took to the streets for the capital's annual winter cycle marathon this weekend, despite freezing temperatures of minus 28 degrees Celsius. The ...

16 hours ago

Russia’s Economic Woes to Delay Delivery of Ballistic Missile Launchers

17 hours ago

Russian Officials Deny Existence of Cyber Warfare Corps

19 hours ago

Sex, Suicide and Death Named Russia’s Top Taboos

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Warm Up with Jazz, Literary Lives of the Rich and Famous, and Fabulous Lunatics

Stay put while it’s a blustery minus 30 degrees Celsius outside and watch two good movies of Russian and American classic novels; two good Russian and British jazz bands of the 1930s; and two good ‘n’ dysfunctional Russian heroes of the pre-perestroika and post-Soviet eras.

see more

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Warm Up with Jazz, Literary Lives of the Rich and Famous, and Fabulous Lunatics

Stay put while it’s a blustery minus 30 degrees Celsius outside and watch two good movies of Russian and American classic novels; two good Russian and British jazz bands of ...

3 days ago

American Unintelligence on Russia (Op-ed)

America’s case against the Kremlin suffers from major flaws that should be acknowledged, even by those who argue that Russia hacked U.S. democratic ...

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Warm Up with Jazz, Literary Lives of the Rich and Famous, and Fabulous Lunatics

Stay put while it’s a blustery minus 30 degrees Celsius outside and watch two good movies of Russian and American classic novels; two good Russian and British jazz bands of the 1930s; and two good ‘n’ dysfunctional Russian heroes of the pre-perestroika and post-Soviet eras.

New issue — 20 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays
1 week ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

The Year That Putin Won

By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
1 week ago

The year 2016 looked decidedly more promising for Russia and its rulers than 2014. Domestically, no serious challenge arose to the current ...

20 hours ago

Alleged Litvinenko Assassins Added to U.S. Sanctions List

22 hours ago

Russian Elite $29Bln Richer After Trump Election Victory

1 day ago

Moscow Official Says Russia Has the Best Television in the World

1 day ago

That Russia Yoga Lecturer Is on Trial Thanks to a Christian Activist Whose Wife Left Him to Join a Sect

1 day ago

Dutch Police Detain Journalist Carrying MH17 Debris

1 day ago

Moscow Too Cold For Consular Services, But U.S. Embassy Presses On

Wed. Jan. 11

More events
A Midsummer Night’s Dream Theater
Christmas, Again Cinema
Swan Lake Dance
Ivan Aivazovsky Exhibition
The Coffee Cantata Opera
Fraulein – A Winter’s Tale Cinema

20 hours ago

Alleged Litvinenko Assassins Added to U.S. Sanctions List

22 hours ago

Russian Elite $29Bln Richer After Trump Election Victory

1 day ago

Moscow Official Says Russia Has the Best Television in the World

1 day ago

That Russia Yoga Lecturer Is on Trial Thanks to a Christian Activist Whose Wife Left Him to Join a Sect

1 day ago

Dutch Police Detain Journalist Carrying MH17 Debris

1 day ago

Moscow Too Cold For Consular Services, But U.S. Embassy Presses On

16 hours ago

Russia’s Economic Woes to Delay Delivery of Ballistic Missile Launchers

17 hours ago

Russian Officials Deny Existence of Cyber Warfare Corps

19 hours ago

Sex, Suicide and Death Named Russia’s Top Taboos

American Unintelligence on Russia (Op-ed)

3 days ago
America’s case against the Kremlin suffers from major flaws that should be acknowledged, even by those who argue that Russia hacked U.S. democratic ...

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

1 week ago
Haunting images little doubt as to the hellish nature of ...

American Unintelligence on Russia (Op-ed)

3 days ago
America’s case against the Kremlin suffers from major flaws that should be acknowledged, even by those who argue ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca

Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican

Tretyakov Gallery
to Feb. 19

This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more

Read more

1 week ago

1 week ago

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

Haunting images little doubt as to the hellish nature of existence during the final days inside ...

1 week ago

1 week ago

Highlights of 2016 in The Moscow Times

Hacking. Doping. Putin. Bulldozers. Sechin. Arrests. Brexit. Sham privatization. More arrests. An election in Russia that ...

Most Read

Don’t Say It

Belarus, Europe’s Hermit, May Be Opening Up: Here's What You Can Do There

How Kremlin Media Covers the Hacking Scandal

Moscow TV Round-Up: Warm Up with Jazz, Literary Lives of the Rich and Famous, and Fabulous Lunatics
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+