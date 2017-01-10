Russian Elite $29Bln Richer After Trump Election Victory

Russia’s wealthiest have seen their fortunes grow by $29 billion since the election of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in November, Forbes magazine reported Tuesday.

The country’s elite have seen their combined bank balance grow by 7.1 percent thanks to a rise in stock prices and the rapidly strengthening ruble.

Businessman Gennady Timchenko was among Russia’s wealthy beneficiaries, gaining $1.8 billion from his shares in Russian energy giant Novatek.