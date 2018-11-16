News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 16 2018 - 14:11

Russian Election Observers Warn of Voter Fraud Scheme Tested in Far East

Alexander Kolbasov / TASS

Election observers have warned that Russia’s voting system has been compromised after documenting incidents of voter fraud in a regional election last week in which a Kremlin-backed incumbent pulled out of the race.

The Communist party’s Valentin Konovalov ran unopposed and was elected governor of the republic of Khakasia in Siberia with a majority of the votes last Sunday. The party’s observers encountered multiple-voting attempts there, Russia’s independent elections watchdog Golos has said. 

Read More
Russia’s Primorye Election Results Annulled Over Reports of Voter Fraud

“We identified a technology in Khakasia that allows mass fraud by replacing the ‘mobile voter’ list to allow multiple voting by the same people,” Golos wrote on its website.

Voters had cast multiple ballots in least 37 precincts in the Khakasia town of Chernogorsk on election day, the watchdog said.

“This issue is systemic – the technology can be applied throughout the country… if urgent measures aren’t taken,” it said.

Golos said runoffs in the Far East region of Primorye scheduled for Dec. 16 risk falling victim to similar fraud schemes. Election authorities had annulled initial results there following claims of vote-rigging.

The observers called on election authorities to open voter lists to monitors.

In March, the Golos said it registered more than 1,500 violations during the presidential elections that Vladimir Putin won in a landslide, calling it unequal and uncompetitive.

Russian Charged With Conspiring to Interfere in U.S. Midterm Elections
News
Oct. 20 2018
Russian Charged With Conspiring to Interfere in U.S. Midterm Elections
42% of Russians Say No Existing Political Party Represents Their Interests — Poll
News
Oct. 26 2018
42% of Russians Say No Existing Political Party Represents Their Interests — Poll
Russia's Sham Elections in Eastern Ukraine (Op-ed)
Opinion
Nov. 13 2018
Russia's Sham Elections in Eastern Ukraine (Op-ed)

Latest news

Russia Stifled Mobile Network During Ingushetia Protests
News
Nov. 16 2018
Russia Stifled Mobile Network During Ingushetia Protests
125K Bottles of Bootleg Booze Busted in St. Petersburg
Meanwhile…
Nov. 16 2018
125K Bottles of Bootleg Booze Busted in St. Petersburg
Most Russians Are Pessimistic About Political and Economic Future — Poll
News
Nov. 16 2018
Most Russians Are Pessimistic About Political and Economic Future — Poll

Most read

Meanwhile…

'Tiny Putin' Photo With Trump Sparks Criticism and Memes in Russia

News

Putin Resurrects Soviet Super Chicken as a Sanctions Defense

Meanwhile…

Russians Caught Trying to Cross Bridge in Cardboard Bus

News

Russian Collection Agency Accused of Releasing Pornographic Pictures of Debtor's Daughter

News

Russia Establishes New Profession to Teach Retirees How to Use the Internet

Sign up for our weekly newsletter