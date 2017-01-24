Russian Education Minister Defends Muslim Headscarf Ban

Russia’s Education Minister has defended schools’ right to ban teachers and students from wearing Muslim headscarves.

Olga Vasilyeva told reporters on Tuesday that Russian education “should be secular.”

“I don’t think that true believers try to showcase their faith with items such as headscarves,” she said.

Her words follow an ongoing row in the central Russian region of Mordovia, where school managers again ruled in December 2016 that staff and students would not be allowed to attend lessons while wearing hijab.

At least one teacher at the school in the Mordovian village of Belozerye, an area which is home to an ethnic Tatar majority, said that she would not attend classes if unable to wear a headscarf.