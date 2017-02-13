Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
8 minutes ago Russia to Rethink HIV Travel Ban Weeks After Backing Restrictions
31 minutes ago Russian Duma Defends Controversial Film Amid 'Aggressive' Religious Protests
2 days ago Moscow Says It Has Nothing to Do With Hundreds of Tanks in Eastern Ukraine
Russia
Russia to Rethink HIV Travel Ban Weeks After Backing Restrictions
Russia
Russia Reviews Sentence of Tortured Opposition Activist
Russia
Tsarist-Era Rooms With a View
Russia
6 Signs There’s No Such Thing as Internet Freedom in Russia
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
8 minutes ago Russia to Rethink HIV Travel Ban Weeks After Backing Restrictions
31 minutes ago Russian Duma Defends Controversial Film Amid 'Aggressive' Religious Protests
2 days ago Moscow Says It Has Nothing to Do With Hundreds of Tanks in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Duma Defends Controversial Film Amid 'Aggressive' Religious Protests

Feb 13, 2017 — 10:37
— Update: 11:08

Russian Duma Defends Controversial Film Amid 'Aggressive' Religious Protests

Feb 13, 2017 — 10:37
— Update: 11:08
Still from the movie “Mathilde.” Mathilde

Russia's State Duma has refused to condemn a controversial new film depicting the life of Russian Tsar Nicholas II, despite religious protesters threatening to burn cinemas to the ground if screenings go ahead.

Members of the Duma Culture Committee said that attacks on Alexei Uchitel's “Mathilde” — the story of Nicholas' affair with Polish ballerina Mathilde Kschessinska — were damaging Russians' right to freedom of expression.

“The law protects the rights and freedoms of citizens. The State Duma Culture Committee will continue to protect Russians' freedom of creativity,” the committee said in a statement.

"We do not support any attack aimed at a work of art or freedom of creativity."

Read More: Russian Tsar's Love Life Sparks Cinema Censorship Row

Religious activists had petitioned officials to ban the film, claiming that its depiction of Tsar Nicholas II — who was canonized by the Russian Orthodox Church in 2000 — was offensive.

Some protesters also threatened movie theaters directly, claiming that “cinemas would burn, maybe people will even suffer,” if they chose to show the film.

"Citizens have every right to be indignant and to express their point of view,” Culture Committee chief Stanislav Govorukhin told the Interfax news agency. “But when this indignation turns into aggression and vandalism, that is unacceptable.”

"Mathilde" is currently due for release in October.

Related
World
Zhdun, the Latest Meme Sweeping Over Russia — Exclusive Interview
Russia
Russia Reviews Sentence of Tortured Opposition Activist
Moscow
Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Moscow

Zhdun, the Latest Meme Sweeping Over Russia — Exclusive Interview

21 hours ago

This grey, vaguely anthropomorphic blob of epoxy is the latest craze on the Russian internet. We talked to him and his slightly befuddled Dutch creator about his unexpected fame in Russia.

8 minutes ago

Russia to Rethink HIV Travel Ban Weeks After Backing Restrictions

2 days ago

Moscow Says It Has Nothing to Do With Hundreds of Tanks in Eastern Ukraine

2 days ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

2 days ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

2 days ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

3 days ago

Top U.S. Security Adviser Accused of Discussing Sanctions with Moscow Before Trump Inauguration - Reports

8 minutes ago

Russia to Rethink HIV Travel Ban Weeks After Backing Restrictions

2 days ago

Moscow Says It Has Nothing to Do With Hundreds of Tanks in Eastern Ukraine

2 days ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

8 minutes ago

Russia to Rethink HIV Travel Ban Weeks After Backing Restrictions

2 days ago

Moscow Says It Has Nothing to Do With Hundreds of Tanks in Eastern Ukraine

2 days ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

2 days ago

2 days ago

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Moscow

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and even though it falls on a Tuesday this year, there’s no reason you shouldn’t mark the occasion. To help you ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Moscow

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and even though it falls on a Tuesday this year, there’s no reason you shouldn’t mark the occasion. To help you ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Moscow

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and even though it falls on a Tuesday this year, there’s no reason you shouldn’t mark the occasion. To help you ...

Exhibition

Gerhard Richter: Abstraction and Appearance

Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center
to Feb. 05

Retrospective of key works by this prominent German artist known for a prolific and stylistically varied exploration of painting, often incorporating and exploring the visual effects of photography. Read more

Read more

8 minutes ago

Russia to Rethink HIV Travel Ban Weeks After Backing Restrictions

2 days ago

Moscow Says It Has Nothing to Do With Hundreds of Tanks in Eastern Ukraine

2 days ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

2 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Take a Load Off, Russian-Style

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
2 days ago

Отдыхать. Simple word, right? But think for a minute: how many meanings does it have? So far I’ve counted eight. Take a load off — отдыхайте! — and see if you can come up with any I’ve missed.

Print edition — 4 days ago

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul

Tsarist-Era Rooms With a View

2 days, 16 hours ago
The Old Fund Instagram account is one grand illustration of pre-revolutionary St. Petersburg.

2 days, 22 hours ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

2 days, 22 hours ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

3 days ago

Top U.S. Security Adviser Accused of Discussing Sanctions with Moscow Before Trump Inauguration - Reports

2 days ago

Russia Reviews Sentence of Tortured Opposition Activist

2 days ago

Jailed opposition activist Dadin, who alleges he was tortured in prison, may be released from prison after a Russian court reviews his case.

2 days ago

Russia Reviews Sentence of Tortured Opposition Activist

2 days ago

Jailed opposition activist Dadin, who alleges he was tortured in prison, may be released from prison after a Russian court reviews his case.

2 days ago

Russia Reviews Sentence of Tortured Opposition Activist

2 days ago

Jailed opposition activist Dadin, who alleges he was tortured in prison, may be released from prison after a Russian court reviews his case.

2 days ago

6 Signs There’s No Such Thing as Internet Freedom in Russia

International human rights group Agora says Russian authorities have declared war on the Internet

see more

2 days ago

6 Signs There’s No Such Thing as Internet Freedom in Russia

International human rights group Agora says Russian authorities have declared war on the Internet

2 days ago

Russia’s Syrian Naval Deployment: The Unofficial Post-Action Report

The Syria deployment gave the Russian navy much-needed practice in operating its Kuznetsov aircraft carrier. But it also exposed serious flaws in the ...

2 days ago

6 Signs There’s No Such Thing as Internet Freedom in Russia

International human rights group Agora says Russian authorities have declared war on the Internet

New issue — 4 days ago

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul
5 days ago
By Leonid Ragozin
Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin

Liberal vs Illiberal: Welcome to the New Bipolar World (Op-Ed)

By Leonid Ragozin
Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin
5 days ago

The main immediate result of Trump’s victory is that the structured and more-or-less predictable post-1991 world is gone. In its place is ...

3 days ago

Ankara and Moscow Pledge Closer Ties After Russian Friendly Fire Kills 3

3 days ago

Russian Activists Arrested Protesting Putin's Closest Oligarch Ally

3 days ago

Russian Warplane 'Accidentally' Strikes Turkish Positions in Syria, Killing 3

3 days ago

EU Condemns 'Politically Motivated' Navalny Trial

3 days ago

Culture Ministry Backs New Russian Holiday Marking 'Patriotic' Food Embargo

3 days ago

Russia Tightens Trade Controls Amid Rising Tensions With Belarus

Mon. Feb. 13

More events
Triptych Theater
Bleed for This Cinema
The Love for Three Oranges Opera
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Turandot Opera
The Salesman Cinema

3 days ago

Ankara and Moscow Pledge Closer Ties After Russian Friendly Fire Kills 3

3 days ago

Russian Activists Arrested Protesting Putin's Closest Oligarch Ally

3 days ago

Russian Warplane 'Accidentally' Strikes Turkish Positions in Syria, Killing 3

3 days ago

EU Condemns 'Politically Motivated' Navalny Trial

3 days ago

Culture Ministry Backs New Russian Holiday Marking 'Patriotic' Food Embargo

3 days ago

Russia Tightens Trade Controls Amid Rising Tensions With Belarus

2 days ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

2 days ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

3 days ago

Top U.S. Security Adviser Accused of Discussing Sanctions with Moscow Before Trump Inauguration - Reports

Russia’s Syrian Naval Deployment: The Unofficial Post-Action Report

2 days ago
The Syria deployment gave the Russian navy much-needed practice in operating its Kuznetsov aircraft carrier. But it also exposed serious flaws in the ...

Weekend in Moscow

2 days ago
Everything from Vietnamese Food Festival to a retrospective of this ...

Russia’s Syrian Naval Deployment: The Unofficial Post-Action Report

2 days ago
The Syria deployment gave the Russian navy much-needed practice in operating its Kuznetsov aircraft carrier. But it also ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Valery Aizenberg. Migratio

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Yermolayevsky
to Mar. 05

Full retrospective spanning the four-decade career of this vivid contemporary artist features paintings, graphics, objects, performance footage, photo and video works. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Weekend in Moscow

Everything from Vietnamese Food Festival to a retrospective of this year’s Oscar nominee Maren Ade

2 days ago

2 days ago

Russians Want President Putin to Follow Trump to Twitter Stardom

He's already one of the internet's most beloved - and reviled - figures. Now Russians want ...

Most Read

Zhdun, the Latest Meme Sweeping Over Russia — Exclusive Interview

Russia Reviews Sentence of Tortured Opposition Activist

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Moscow

Tsarist-Era Rooms With a View
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+