Russian Duma Defends Controversial Film Amid 'Aggressive' Religious Protests

Russia's State Duma has refused to condemn a controversial new film depicting the life of Russian Tsar Nicholas II, despite religious protesters threatening to burn cinemas to the ground if screenings go ahead.

Members of the Duma Culture Committee said that attacks on Alexei Uchitel's “Mathilde” — the story of Nicholas' affair with Polish ballerina Mathilde Kschessinska — were damaging Russians' right to freedom of expression.

“The law protects the rights and freedoms of citizens. The State Duma Culture Committee will continue to protect Russians' freedom of creativity,” the committee said in a statement.

"We do not support any attack aimed at a work of art or freedom of creativity."