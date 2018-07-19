Russian Duma Moves to Hike Retirement Age Amid Popular Opposition

Russia’s State Duma passed controversial legislation to raise the retirement age in a first reading on Thursday, amid protests outside of the parliament building.

The government announced legislation on June 14, the eve of the World Cup, to progressively raise the population’s retirement age over the next decade and a half, starting in 2019. Despite widespread opposition according to opinion polls, Russian authorities argue that the pension reform is necessary to ease pressure on the budget, which has been hit by weak economic growth and an aging population.

The bill passed the first of three readings in the State Duma on Thursday with 328 lawmakers voting in favor of the reform and 104 voting against.

The controversial vote took place as several hundred activists gathered outside the State Duma to rally against raising the pension age. At least 14 activists were detained during pension protests in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.