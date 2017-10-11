Russian Drivers Face Bigger Fines for Failure to Yield to Pedestrians

State Duma deputies have voted to increase fines for drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians at crosswalks, the Moskva news agency reported Wednesday.

The current fine for obstructing the movement of pedestrians or cyclists under Russia’s Code of Administrative Offenses stands at 1,500 rubles, but the new law would raise it to 2,500 rubles ($23).

New measures were necessary given the inefficiency of the current fine, an explanatory note to the bill said. It adds that administrative cases against motorists for failure to yield to passengers have grown from 1.64 million in 2014 to 1.8 million in 2016.