News By Reuters

Russian Doping Scandal Whistleblower Expects Clean World Cup

Netflix / TASS

Russian former anti-doping chief-turned-whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov said on Thursday that one player in hosts Russia's provisional World Cup squad had raised suspicions but he expected the tournament to be clean. Speaking by Skype from an undisclosed location in the United States, with his head covered by a balaclava and heavy-framed glasses, Rodchenkov said football was very different to other sports tainted by doping scandals. "I know it will only be foreign doping control (at the World Cup)," he told a Sports, Politics and Integrity conference in London.

Read More Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

"It should be clean in terms of this one month of competition in Russia, because there are controls and for such a major event WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency) has a special team of independent observers." World football's ruling body FIFA has said Russians will not be involved in drug-testing and all tests from the World Cup will be sealed and taken to Switzerland. FIFA has also declared Russia's squad to be free of doping, although investigations into several players unrelated to the tournament were continuing. "I looked through the names of the soccer players involved in the Russian national team squad...I could find only one name (from samples identified by WADA). The others are very much new for me," said Rodchenkov. It was not clear whether Rodchenkov, whose video link was sometimes of poor quality, was speaking about someone in the squad cleared by FIFA or on an earlier list of potential players.

Read More Russian Athletes Disappear From Competition After Doping Agency Arrives