News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Jan. 31 2018 - 17:01

Russian Doctors Hold Flashmob For Colleague Sentenced Over Malpractice

Twitter

Colleagues have taken to social media in solidarity with a Moscow doctor who was sentenced in a high-profile case of medical error that led to a patient’s death.

Dr. Yelena Misyurina was handed two years in prison on Jan. 22 for malpractice over a botched biopsy in July 2013 that damaged a patient’s blood vessels and led to his death.

Russia’s Investigative Committee hit back at criticism from fellow doctors and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Tuesday, saying the critics “are in effect questioning the competence of their colleagues who had given expert opinions on this case,” the Meduza news website reported.

Instagram users flooded the platform with the hashtag #IAmYelenaMisyurina demanding for her release.

#яеленамисюрина

A post shared by ММЦ Клиника №1 (@clinica1lublino) on

One of the first to post under the #IAmYelenaMisyurina hashtag condemned her conviction as “a verdict against Russian medicine.”

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov deferred comments to Moscow health officials and could not answer on Wednesday if the president would consider a letter signed in support of the convicted doctor, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The head of the Kremlin’s human rights council later said it received an appeal to release Misyurina signed by 681 of her colleagues, the Interfax news agency reported.

Following a public outcry, the Moscow regional prosecutor’s office asked the court to reverse its ruling and release Misyurina on Wednesday.

Parts of Russia Descend Into -60 Celsius Winter
Meanwhile…
Jan. 15 2018
Parts of Russia Descend Into -60 Celsius Winter
How Russians Marked the Epiphany on Instagram
News
Jan. 20 2018
How Russians Marked the Epiphany on Instagram
Russian Women Undress in Support of Raped Murder Victim
News
Jan. 25 2018
Russian Women Undress in Support of Raped Murder Victim

Latest news

The 'Super Blue Blood Moon' as Seen From Russia
Meanwhile…
Feb. 01 2018
The 'Super Blue Blood Moon' as Seen From Russia
U.S. General Calls for Contingency Plans for War with Russia
News
Feb. 01 2018
U.S. General Calls for Contingency Plans for War with Russia
Russian Budget Airline Passenger Buries Suitcase in Snow to Avoid Fees
Meanwhile…
Feb. 01 2018
Russian Budget Airline Passenger Buries Suitcase in Snow to Avoid Fees

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

Moscow in your inbox